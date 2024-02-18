Matt Baker makes heartfelt declaration to wife Nicola as she celebrates 'dream come true'

Matt Baker recently shared his excitement as he welcomed a new family member but that's not all the Baker clan has to celebrate.

The presenter showed his support for his wife Nicola on Sunday as the former physiotherapist took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes look at the excitement around her major career move, which you can see in the video below…

WATCH: Matt Baker’s wife Nicola celebrates 'dream come true' in moving new video

Commenting on the clip, which showed multiple copies of Nicola's new children's book, Finding Hope, the mum-of-two wrote: "All these books have been signed, sealed and ready to be delivered in 10 days' time!

"It's a dream come true to have my debut Children's book published and even better that it is about things I love - our beautiful British countryside, farming and family. I've signed first-edition books for Waterstones and Independent Bookshops and I'm also doing signed and dedicated copies with @colesbooksbicester (Links are in bio).

© Getty Matt is so supportive of his wife

"Finding Hope will be out in the world on 29th February and I can’t wait for you to read it - It’s getting closer! #books #farmlife #childrensbooks #whistledownfarm #comingsoon #authorsofinstagram #dreamcometrue #signedsealeddelivered #findinghope."

Doting husband Matt was among the first to comment as he gushed: "Signed sealed delivered! I’m yours X [red love heart emoji]."

Nicola's first book is out later this month View post on Instagram

Nicola sweetly responded with a crying-laughing emoji and a blowing-a-kiss emoji. The pair, who tied the knot back in 2004 and share two teenage children, Luke and Molly, are always so supportive of each other's achievements.

Matt was clearly very excited on his wife's behalf a few weeks ago when he and Nicola went to see her book being printed. In an Instagram post to celebrate that special occasion, he shared a clip of them at the printers, which he captioned: "I took a trip to the printers with my wife @mrsnicolabaker to see her first book in The Whistledown Farm Adventures come off the line.

© Getty The couple have been married for 20 years

"What a day. It was a wonderful behind-the-scenes tour with the finished book in her hands at the end. I'm so proud of her and what beautiful illustrations by the fantastically talented @rachaeladean - they make a brilliant team.

"Nicola’s book - Finding Hope - is available to pre-order now and out on 29th February. #books #booklover #author #proud."

© BBC Matt with his Countryfile co-stars

Matt's career, meanwhile, was dealt a blow towards the end of last year, when he revealed that he wouldn't be taking part in his traditional Children in Need fundraising challenge. In a video and accompanying caption on Instagram, the busy dad explained more – and Nicola left a supportive comment.

Matt wrote: "Hi All, for those asking about the Rickshaw Challenge… I'm sorry to say that as BBC Children in Need's programming offerings and fundraising initiatives change year by year the Rickshaw challenge isn't happening this year.

© Instagram Matt lives on a farm in Durham with his family

"It's a real disappointment not to be out riding on the UK streets as the Rickshaw Challenge has been a highlight of Children in Need for me for the past 13 years – I'd like to thank you supporters for all the lives you've helped Team Rickshaw change and the impact you've had on so many young people. You've been incredible!"