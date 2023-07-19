Wrinkle-free Salma Hayek, 56, reveals the ‘strange’ secret to her ageless visage - and it isn’t botox

Salma Hayek has opened up about the secrets behind her ageless beauty in a recent chat on Kelly Ripa’s podcast, Let's Talk Off Camera.

Notwithstanding the Oscar-nominated actress,' eternally youthful appearance that frequently leaves fans awe-struck, the 56-year-old revealed that her beauty regimen surprisingly does not involve any injectables.

The luminous star firmly stated, “No Botox," as she shared her unique approach to maintaining her glowing good looks.

Salma has developed a “strange” meditation practice that she believes invigorates her with energy and enhances her appearance.

© Instagram Salma Hayek looks amazing at 56

“I do a lot of the frequency machines and they work on me better than on anyone,” she shared.

“And just the meditation … sometimes when I’m doing it, people tell me when I come out of the room, ‘Oh my God, you look 20 years old.'”

MORE: Salma Hayek's fans go wild after she shows off natural hair

Along with her meditation routine, Salma leans on non-invasive beauty treatments, such as radiofrequency and microfrequency machines, that refine and tighten the skin.

© Instagram Salma Hayek was a total vibe as she dined out on seafood

She noted: “The people that do the machines say that the results I get, they don’t get with other people.”

However, the benefits of her meditation sessions extend beyond aesthetics. The Mexican actress explained that when she takes a break from her routine, not only does she observe physical changes in her appearance, but her health also takes a hit.

“When I don’t [meditate] for some time, guess what? Not only [does] the face starts to drop and everything starts to drop, [but also] my herniated disc, the problem in my neck, the problem in my hip, my ankles [comes back]. I start breaking down,” she shared.

Salma Hayek is ageless as she rocks plunging bikini

Salma has been vocal about her decision to avoid Botox in the past. In a 2017 interview with DuJour, she expressed her reservations about the treatment saying, “I don’t believe in Botox because your face doesn’t move, and it’s something you have to do for the rest of your life, more and more every time.”

In her choice to eschew Botox, Hayek joins the ranks of other celebrities like Stevie Nicks, Julia Roberts, and Meryl Streep who also opt out of the treatment.

Notably, she has previously revealed her secret skincare ingredient - Tepezcohuite - which is used in Mexico for treating burns victims.

© Instagram Salma Hayek enjoys a swim

In an interview with ELLE in 2015 she stated: "I use an ingredient called tepezcohuite that's used in Mexico for burn victims because it completely regenerates the skin, and there's no one in the States who is using this ingredient except for us.

“Some of the ingredients, when I took them to the American labs, they were like 'Oh my god! How come nobody is using this?' This is why I have no Botox, no peels, no fillings. I'm 48. I will be 49 this year and I only use my creams."