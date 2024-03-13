Travis Barker sparks debate as he snubs Kourtney Kardashian’s three kids in art tribute

Travis Barker, drummer for Blink-182 and husband to Kourtney Kardashian, recently showcased a piece of street art that has sparked a conversation among fans.

The artwork, revealed on his Instagram Stories, featured a blend of personal tributes and declarations, including the names of his biological and adopted children.

However, noticeably absent from the mural were the names of his stepchildren with Kourtney: Mason, Penelope, and Reign Disick, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick.

The artwork displayed an urban canvas of affection and identity. On one side, Travis and Kourtney's initials were romantically linked with a heart, while the center boasted "Travis wuz here 2024," marking his presence in time and space.

The right side of the mural paid homage to his children, Alabama, Landon, Rocky, and his adoptive daughter Atiana De La Hoya, leaving out Kourtney's children with Scott.

This omission caught the attention of Kardashian fans and sparked debate on social media platforms, including Reddit, where users expressed their disappointment and concern.

Critics argued that by excluding the names of Kourtney's children from the artwork, despite including a tribute to Kourtney herself, Travis's gesture could be interpreted as selective recognition.

"If he didn’t want to put her other kids down he shouldn’t have included her in the 'T <3 K' bit," one commenter noted, highlighting the perceived discrepancy between the inclusion of Travis's kids and the exclusion of Kourtney's.

The conversation extended beyond the artwork itself, touching on past events such as Travis's proposal to Kourtney, which reportedly did not include her children.

This pattern of exclusion raised questions about the integration of their blended family. Some fans suggested Travis could have approached the situation more thoughtfully, perhaps by adding the stepchildren's names later or keeping the artwork private.

Rocky Thirteen Barker stands as the symbolic bridge between Travis and Kourtney, being the couple's shared biological child.

Travis's family also includes Alabama and Landon, shared with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, and Atiana, Shanna's daughter with retired boxer Oscar Del La Hoya, whom Travis has adopted.

Kourtney and Travis's relationship evolved rapidly, from friendship to romance in early 2021, leading to an engagement and marriage within the same year.

Their journey, from a beachside proposal in Montecito, California, to celebrating their union surrounded by family, has been both public and intensely personal.

