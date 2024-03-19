Hugh Jackman's son Oscar almost towers over his 6ft3 dad in extremely rare appearance

Hugh Jackman has been pictured during an extremely rare outing with his son Oscar – and he's grown up so much.

The 55-year-old actor was spotted enjoying a stroll in New York City on Sunday with his 23-year-old son, who hasn't been pictured publicly with his dad since childhood.

The father-son duo kept a low profile as they walked around Manhattan, with Hugh wearing a face mask, black denim jeans, a black T-shirt, and a navy baseball cap.

Oscar, meanwhile, was just as casual and opted for navy pants with a beige jacket and almost towered over his 6ft3 dad.

Hugh adopted Oscar in 2000 with his estranged wife Deborra-Lee Furness after she suffered two miscarriages.

He has managed to stay out of the spotlight and keep his personal life private. His most notable last appearance with his family was in 2009 at his dad's handprint and footprint ceremony at Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, LA.

Hugh and Deborra-Lee have shared insights into Oscar's life in the past, with the Wolverine star admitting his son once used his dad's fame to try and impress a girl.

He told ET: "Once he was on the beach. He was talking to a girl, he was about 13, he was talking to a girl, who I guess to be about 15, and he started walking towards me.

"He came up to me and he started walking ahead of the girl, and he goes, 'Dad, Dad, Dad, she's coming over. I told her you're Wolverine, just go with it.' I was like, 'I am the wingman for my 13-year-old boy.'"

Deborra-Lee also revealed that Oscar is part Bosnian, telling People: "When my son was younger, he found out he was part Bosnian, so we went and got this Croatian/Bosnian cookbook and he was very proud to carry that around when he was seven years old."

The former couple are also parents to daughter Ava, 18, whom they adopted in July 2005 when she was just a baby.

In 2012, Hugh revealed that he and Deborra-Lee always had plans to adopt.

"To be clear, Deb and I always wanted to adopt. So that was always in our plan," he told Today. "We didn't know where in the process that would happen but biologically obviously, we tried, and it was not happening for us and it is a difficult time."

He added: "We did IVF and Deb had a couple of miscarriages. I'll never forget it, the miscarriage thing – it happens to one in three pregnancies, but it's very, very rarely talked about."

Hugh confessed that despite their sadness over being unable to conceive, once Oscar was born, all their "heartache melted away".

The Australian star and Deborra-Lee were married for 27 years before they announced their split in September 2023. In a statement, they insisted their children will always remain their "highest priority".

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness' divorce statement

"We have been blessed to share almost three decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage," their statement began.

"Our journey now is shifting, and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth."

The former couple continued: "Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness.

"We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives," they concluded, signing off: "Deb and Hugh Jackman."

