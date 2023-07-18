David Beckham suffers dangerous near miss on stage - see video

David Beckham had a big night on Monday, celebrating the fact that Lionel Messi has signed to his football club, Inter Miami.

To celebrate signing Messi to the team, David took to the stage at the team's stadium – and nearly suffered a mishap… see his accident below.

WATCH: David Beckham's near miss onstage

The 48-year-old can be seen slipping as she walked on the stage, before quickly righting himself and taking very tentative steps for the rest of his walk.

Despite not actually falling, the wobbly clip was enough to amuse his wife, Victoria Beckham, who shared the clip on her own social media page, writing: "He's not a natural on the catwalk."

David's fans were quick to speculate why he almost fell, wondering if it was his shoes. "New leather soles or a new pair of shoes," one wrote, while another added: "New shoes!"

Others asked why the stage was so dangerous, writing: "Why was it so slippery? Did it rain or something?" and: "It rained in the morning before the show that is why."

Fans were also impressed by David's ability to prevent himself from falling, commenting: "His coordination is superior," and: "The man still has stamina."

© Getty David Beckham almost fell over during an event in Miami

Others worried the slip could reignite an old injury, commenting: "Triggered his knee injury," and: "Almost needed a hip replacement."

It’s lucky David managed to regain his balance, as it would have been embarrassing to fall at such a big event for his team. Not only were Victoria, Harper and Cruz in the audience watching on, David's good friend Marc Anthony was in attendance to celebrate Lionel Messi's signing.

© Instagram Marc Anthony joined David Beckham at the event

Near mishap aside, David was clearly thrilled with how the event went, sharing many photos on his Instagram, and revealing how excited he is to have Messi on board.

"The next chapter of our story starts here," he wrote on Instagram. "Ten years ago when I started this journey, I dreamt of bringing the greatest players in the world to Miami… Players who shared the ambition I had when I joined LA Galaxy to help grow football in this country and build a legacy in this sport that we love so much. Today that dream came true. I couldn’t be prouder that a player of Leo's calibre is joining our club but I’m also delighted to welcome a friend, an amazing person and his beautiful family to join our @InterMiamiCF community."

© Instagram Lionel Messi has joined Inter Miami

David also shared a carousel of photos of his family and friends at the event, with photos of Victoria, Harper and Marc Anthony included. "Thank you to everyone for showing up come rain or shine we had a typical Miami welcome," he wrote.

