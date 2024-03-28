Rebel Wilson reveals her daughter's adorable first milestone

Rebel Wilson, at 44, is basking in the glow of motherhood with her daughter, Royce, who, at 16 months, has already begun to articulate her affection with her very first word, Mama.

In an intimate interview, ahead of her memoir Rebel Rising: A Memoir, the actress and comedian opened up about the profound impact Royce has had on her life.

"It shocks me how much she melts my heart," Rebel shared with People, expressing her astonishment and joy at Royce's early milestone.

The mention of her becoming a parent seemed to fill her with a sense of wonder, reflecting on how she had envisioned herself as a strict parent, only to find the reality to be quite the opposite.

Rebel Wilson with her daughter and partner

Rebel's journey to motherhood was marked by what she describes as a "miracle," with her surrogate becoming pregnant using Rebel's "last viable embryo."

The moment she met her newborn daughter was transformative. "She opens her eyes, and she looks at us. We're a family now. I'm 42 years old and I have a baby," she marvelled. "I'm a mother. It's a bloody miracle."

© Instagram Rebel Wilson's daughter Royce turned one in November 2023

Parenting alongside her fiancée, Ramona Agruma, Rebel and her family have shared precious moments together, including celebrating New Year's Day and Royce's first birthday.

These celebrations, captured and shared on Instagram, depict a family full of love, laughter, and shared joy. Their New Year's Day celebration was a picturesque scene of the trio in matching beige outfits, capturing moments of laughter and tenderness in their backyard.

Rebel's caption, "2024’s already GREAT!," encapsulated the optimism and happiness that define her family life.

Rebel Wilson with her daughter

Royce's first birthday was a spectacle of joy, adorned with colorful decorations and treats, a testament to Rebel's dedication to making memorable moments for her daughter.

Dressed in a pink dress with gold fairy wings, Royce's excitement was palpable, encapsulated in a video where she clapped and squealed in delight, a heartwarming scene for any parent.

© Instagram Ramona Agruma with her fiancée Rebel Wilson celebrating their daughter Royce Lillian's first birthday and christening

As Rebel and Ramona navigate the waters of parenthood, 2023 stands as their "Year of Family," a time of bonding, growing, and cherishing every moment with Royce.

From playful evenings filled with laughter and tickles to the quiet moments of putting her to bed, Rebel finds her greatest joy in the time spent with her daughter. "She just melts my heart," Rebel confided, sharing a glimpse into the tender, loving world she has built with her family.

