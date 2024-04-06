Anna Paquin has been overwhelmed by the support she has received since she was pictured using a cane to help her walk on Wednesday.

The 41-year-old hasn't been photographed on a red carpet since October 2022 and shocked onlookers when she arrived at the NYC screening of her new movie, A Bit of Light, walking with the assistance of a cane.

At the event, Anna revealed that she has endured a "difficult" two years due to undisclosed health issues that have affected her speech and mobility.

© Getty Images Anna was pictured using a cane to help her walk

While she hasn't elaborated further on her condition, in a new interview she expressed her thanks for the love she has received.

"I am extraordinarily touched and moved by people showing that they care and being interested and kind about it," she told Entertainment Tonight.

She added: "At some point, I will probably elaborate on my own platform in my own words. I'm just really grateful for the support."

Despite her health issues, Anna looked incredible at the screening wearing a structured black dress with matching tights, ankle boots, and a black cane.

The True Blood star was joined by her husband, Stephen Moyer, 54, who directed the new indie drama which stars Anna in the leading role.

© Getty Images Anna has been supported by her husband during her health issues

"He's my favorite person to play with," she told People, adding: "I'm not normally sentimental when it comes to work."

Anna plays Ella, an alcoholic mother who moves back in with her father after she loses custody of her two children – a role she admits she found challenging.

"I know [method acting] works for some people, but it's not really realistic if you are going home to your children. You have to be a human being and whatnot," Anna, who shares 13-year-old twins Charlie and Poppy with Stephen, explained.

© Getty Images Anna's last red carpet appearance was in October 2022

However, she did find having her husband behind the camera worked in her favor. "You are exceptionally talented," she told him during their joint interview.

"You think in images and storytelling and camera angles, and you know the inside and out of every single aspect of making a film or TV show. That's really hot. I find talent sexy," she added.

Stephen also gushed about his wife's performance and admitted he thought she was perfect for the role.

© Getty Images Anna star in 'A Bit Of Light' which Stephen directed

"When I read this thing, you were the first person that I immediately thought of, because there are very few people that I've ever had in my orbit who I knew would go down the rabbit hole of complexity that the character of Ella needed to inhabit," he said.

"She's quite a broken character and she's quite a broken soul."

He jokingly added: "There was a 39-year-old written into the script. You happened to be 39 when we were shooting, so if I had cast anybody else, I would have been put in husband jail."

© PA Images Anna and Stephen are parents to twin daughters

When they're not working together, Anna and Stephen are busy raising their daughters out of the spotlight. "Everyone chooses what works for their family. There are aspects of one's private life that are fun and cute and not too revealing," she previously told People.

"They're only 11. But I think it's important to keep them as protected as possible and for them to get to be young without having every single moment of their lives documented."

