Christina Hall showcases natural beauty in stunning beach photos - but it's her son that gets fans talking

Christina Hall loves nothing more than being a mom and has shared the most adorable photos of herself and her youngest child Hudson, four, taken during a trip to the beach this week.

The Flip or Flop star took to Instagram on Thursday to post two images of her and her little boy posing on the sand, which she captioned: "Two of my favorite photos of all time".

In the first image, Christina held her son in her arms as they stood in front of the clear ocean.

Recommended video You may also like VIDEO: Christina Hall shares relatable home video

The HGTV star looked stylish dressed in a cut-out black dress, and wore her long blond hair down in loose waves. Hudson, meanwhile, looked cute in a navy blue sweater teamed with jeans.

Fans were quick to comment on the images, with many remarking on just how grown-up Hudson looked. "Time sure goes by fast, Hudson is so big!" one wrote, while another commented: "Perfect pictures, Hudson is such a cutie!" A third added: "What beautiful photos, he sure loves his mama!"

Christina Hall shared some gorgeous beach photos with her son Hudson

Christina's husband, Josh Hall, also commented, writing: "That boy loves his mama!" The TV star shares her youngest son with ex-husband Ant Anstead, and is also mom to 13-year-old Taylor and eight-year-old Brayden, who she shares with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa.

Christina and Josh have been married since 2022, after they started dating in 2021. The pair are incredibly happy together and Josh is a doting stepfather to the star's three children, often paying sweet tributes to them on his own social media account.

© Instagram Christina Hall is a doting mom - pictured with sons Hudson and Brayden

They have celebrated many milestones in their lives since getting together, most recently Christina's 40th birthday back in July, where her husband surprised her with some lavish presents, including an Aston Martin, and a birthday party at home.

Josh is incredibly protective of his famous wife and while he prefers to keep a low profile, definitely stood up for her in a heartfelt post back in April.

The Flip or Flop star loves spending time with her family

He spoke about a lot of "outside noise" that wasn't needed, and as a result, he received high praise from his followers.

Amongst his pointers in his message, he wrote: "There is a lot that goes on in personal lives that isn’t for public consumption, therefore not shared, kept private. So trust me as someone who likes to keep a low profile, no one except those directly involved knows jack about any situation more than them. 2 sides and the truth.

© Instagram The HGTV star with husband Josh Hall

"I will always protect her, keep her safe and no one will hurt her with me in the picture. She doesn’t bother anyone, she deserves the same in return. I will ensure that’s the case."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.