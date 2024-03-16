Celine Dion has shared an update on her ongoing health battle while thanking fans for their support on International Stiff Person Syndrome Awareness Day.

The 55-year-old was diagnosed with the autoimmune neurological disorder in 2022 and largely remained out of the spotlight before returning to the stage at the Grammys in February to present the Album of the Year award.

© Getty Images Celine made a triumphant return to the stage at the 2024 Grammys

On Saturday, Celine took to Instagram to share a rare photo smiling with her three sons, René-Charles Angélil, 23, and 13-year-old twins Eddy and Nelson, as she revealed she is "determined" to "overcome" the disease.

"Today the world recognizes International SPS Awareness Day," she began.

"As many of you know, in the fall of 2022, I was diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS). Trying to overcome this autoimmune disorder has been one of the hardest experiences of my life, but I remain determined to one day get back onto the stage and to live as normal of a life as possible."

She added: "I am deeply grateful for the love and support from my kids, family, team and all of you!

"I want to send my encouragement and support to all those around the world that have been affected by SPS. I want you to know you can do it! We can do it! Love Celine xx…"

Celine shared the news with fans in December 2022 that she had been diagnosed with stiff person syndrome, which had been inducing the muscle spasms that forced her to withdraw from performing.

© NBC Celine's career has been forced to take a backseat as she prioritises her health

Her worsening health meant she canceled her Las Vegas residency and postponed the North American and European legs of her Courage world tour.

She explained her diagnosis in a video posted on social media, which you can watch below, and said: "I've been dealing with problems with my health for a long time, and it's been really difficult for me to face these challenges and to talk about everything that I've been going through."

WATCH: Celine Dion reveals stiff person syndrome diagnosis

While Celine hasn't spoken much about her condition since her diagnosis, her sister, Claudette Dion recently spoke to Canadian site showbizz.net to give an update on her treatment.

Sharing a glimpse inside her loved one's journey, Claudette said: "I know she went to Denver a couple of times because there are great researchers there and I'm crossing my fingers. That's all we can do. Tell her how much we love her and that we wish her all the best."

© Getty Images Celine is 'determined' to return to the stage

Meanwhile, during a televised appearance with Le Journal de Montreal, Claudette said: "When I call her and she's busy, I speak to my sister Linda who lives with her and tells me that she's working hard. She's listening to the top researchers in the field of this rare disease as much as possible."

"I honestly think that she mostly needs to rest. She always goes above and beyond; she always tries to be the best and top of her game. At one point, your heart and your body are trying to tell you something. It's important to listen to it."

© Getty Images Celine hasn't performed live since 2021

And in an exclusive interview with HELLO! Canada, Claudette shared a hopeful update. Opening up, she said: "She's doing everything to recover… She's a strong woman."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.