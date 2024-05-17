Elizabeth Hurley displays her amazing figure in a skimpy white bikini: All the times she’s rocked a swimsuit

Elizabeth Hurley dazzled her fans with a series of sun-soaked Instagram snaps as she enjoyed a luxurious getaway, effortlessly proving that age is just a number.

The 58-year-old actress turned heads in a pristine white bikini, perfectly complementing her radiant complexion and enviable figure as she relaxed on a beach swing.

The stunning shots featured Elizabeth beneath the golden sun, her brunette tresses cascading freely.

She styled her look with a chic, long white kaftan from her own beachwear collection, adding a touch of glamour to her breezy beach ensemble. Large sunglasses shielded her eyes, completing the sophisticated seaside look.

Amidst the backdrop of clear blue skies and the gentle sway of the swing, Elizabeth's joy was palpable. She shared with her followers that while she embraces her natural beauty, she has adapted her public appearances to be more mindful of today's high-definition cameras and the less forgiving nature of public scrutiny.

