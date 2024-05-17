Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Elizabeth Hurley displays her amazing figure in a skimpy white bikini: All the times she’s rocked a swimsuit
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
Digital Cover celebrity-style

Elizabeth Hurley displays her amazing figure in a skimpy white bikini: All the times she’s rocked a swimsuit

The Bedazzled actress is known for her bikini body

Faye James
Senior Editor
43 minutes ago
Share this:

Elizabeth Hurley dazzled her fans with a series of sun-soaked Instagram snaps as she enjoyed a luxurious getaway, effortlessly proving that age is just a number. 

The 58-year-old actress turned heads in a pristine white bikini, perfectly complementing her radiant complexion and enviable figure as she relaxed on a beach swing.

The stunning shots featured Elizabeth beneath the golden sun, her brunette tresses cascading freely. 

She styled her look with a chic, long white kaftan from her own beachwear collection, adding a touch of glamour to her breezy beach ensemble. Large sunglasses shielded her eyes, completing the sophisticated seaside look.

Amidst the backdrop of clear blue skies and the gentle sway of the swing, Elizabeth's joy was palpable. She shared with her followers that while she embraces her natural beauty, she has adapted her public appearances to be more mindful of today's high-definition cameras and the less forgiving nature of public scrutiny.

Elizabeth Hurley stuns in white bikini

See all the times Elizabeth has rocked a bikini...

elizabeth hurley posing on beach in coral bikini © Instagram

Elizabeth stuns in an orange bikini

Elizabeth looks incredible in an orange number paired with a crisp white shirt. 

Elizabeth Hurley often shares photos of her bikini body© Instagram

Elizabeth in a turquoise two piece

Elizabeth stuns in this cute turquoise number. 

elizabeth hurley yellow bikini© Instagram

Elizabeth rocks a yellow bikini

Elizabeth looks incredible in this yellow number. 

Elizabeth Hurley in a blue swimsuit© Instagram

Elizabeth in a blue swimsuit

This stunning blue swimsuit clings to Elizabeth's curves perfectly. 

Elizabeth in her bandeau bikni © Instagram

Elizabeth in stripes

This strapless stripey bikini looks incredible on the actress. 

Other Topics

More Celebrity Style

See more