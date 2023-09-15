Loose Women's Coleen Nolan reveals 'embarrassment' after sharing cancer diagnosis

Coleen Nolan revealed on an edition of Loose Women back in July that she had been diagnosed with basal cell carcinoma on her shoulder and melanoma, which is a form of skin cancer.

Understandably as she spoke about her diagnosis, legions of fans rushed to support her, however, in an interview with Metro, she admitted that she felt "embarrassed" from the amount of support that she received as her sister, Linda Nolan, battles a more severe form of cancer. "It kind of went a bit mad when I mentioned it. And then I felt embarrassed," she admitted to the publication.

"Because in the grand scheme of things of what people are going through, including my sister, who now has brain cancer. It was just all a bit too dramatic for me. I was like 'guys, this is absolutely fine.'"

Speaking about her prognosis in an Instagram video shared last month, Coleen shared: "A few weeks ago, I spoke about how I had been diagnosed with pre-skin cancer. Nothing major, you know, it is precancerous, and I need to treat it, but at the moment it's fine."

© Getty Images Coleen was 'embarrassed' as sister Linda faces a more severe cancer battle

The former Nolan Sisters singer is currently treating herself with chemotherapy cream on the affected areas, and revealed that despite her reaction to the supportive comments, she was proud that her sharing her story had inspired many to get themselves checked out, with some discovering they to had the condition.

Her sister, Linda, was initially diagnosed with breast cancer in 2006, but earlier in the year she revealed that it had now spread to her brain.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Coleen was inspired by how many people checked themselves out

However, the 64-year-old did have a happy event to celebrate back in August as she was able to meet her grand-niece, sharing a sweet photo of the pair cuddling up at the home she shares with sister, Denise.

Writing in her Mirror column, she said: "Meeting my sister Maureen's newest grandchild has been such a milestone for me since I was diagnosed, it's hard to describe what it meant. I sat on the sofa in May and all I could do was order baby clothes by the ton. Those clothes were going to fill my place. I thought we'd never meet. Now I'll get to see her in them all, if I can keep my eyes open."

Linda has been open about the impact of cancer on her life

However, it hasn't all been plain sailing for her, as she recently suffered from a "nasty fall backwards down four steps" prompting the installation of a stairlift.Writing of how the stairlift has changed her life, she said: "I can now get up and down Denise’s stairs without calling for reinforcements. Last Thursday, when the stairlift arrived, it was genuinely independence day."

Despite the freedom the lift has given her, Linda noted she's not entirely thrilled about the adaptation to her life, emotionally explaining: "No one wants to use a stairlift, it’s another step in the wrong direction," sharing that her sister Bernie, who sadly died in 2013, had one installed in her home too.