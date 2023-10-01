Coleen Nolan opens up about cancer surgery decision in candid interview

Coleen Nolan recently shared that she had been diagnosed with basal cell carcinoma and melanoma, and discussed the fact that she felt "embarrassed" about sharing the news.

One reason she was not keen to talk about it was because she felt it seemed minor in comparison with her sisters' breast cancer diagnoses.

On Sunday, the popular Loose Women panellist opened up about how her family history of the illness has affected her – including her decision to not have elective surgery.

WATCH: Coleen Nolan opens up about skin cancer diagnosis

Speaking to The Mirror, Coleen shared that her sister Linda, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2005 that has now spread to her liver and brain, talked her out of having a prophylactic mastectomy, which could possibly reduce her chances of developing the illness.

The mum-of-three said: "I looked into elective surgery at one point because I didn’t want to live waiting for the phone call. But Linda talked me out of it, funnily enough. She said, 'I don’t want you to do it because it's a really big operation.'"

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Linda talked Coleen out of having an operation

Coleen also revealed that she considered having genetic testing, but as her sisters don't carry the BRCA1 or BRCA2 cancer genes, ultimately decided against it.

Anne Nolan, 72, was the first to be diagnosed with breast cancer back in 2000. Linda, 64, was diagnosed five years later and Bernie, who sadly died in 2013, was diagnosed in 2010.

© Getty Coleen with sisters Linda, Bernie and Maureen

"When I got the call about Bernie’s diagnosis, I cried my eyes out. I remember thinking that we couldn’t be lucky enough for three sisters to survive this. I had this awful feeling," Coleen told the newspaper. Anne was diagnosed for second time in 2020, but is now in remission.

Coleen Nolan revealed her skin cancer diagnosis live on Loose Women back in July and fans rushed to support her. However, in an interview with Metro, the TV star later admitted that she felt "embarrassed" by the amount of support she received.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock The star was open with Loose Women viewers

"It kind of went a bit mad when I mentioned it. And then I felt embarrassed," she admitted to the publication. "Because in the grand scheme of things of what people are going through, including my sister [Linda], who now has brain cancer. It was just all a bit too dramatic for me. I was like 'Guys, this is absolutely fine.'"

Speaking about her prognosis in an Instagram video shared last month, Coleen shared: "A few weeks ago, I spoke about how I had been diagnosed with pre-skin cancer. Nothing major, you know, it is precancerous, and I need to treat it, but at the moment it's fine."

© Instagram Coleen with her daughter Ciara

Linda, meanwhile, celebrated a happy event recently as she continues to make the most of life despite her health struggles. Writing in her Mirror column, she said: "Meeting my sister Maureen's newest grandchild has been such a milestone for me since I was diagnosed, it's hard to describe what it meant.

"I sat on the sofa in May and all I could do was order baby clothes by the ton. Those clothes were going to fill my place. I thought we'd never meet. Now I'll get to see her in them all, if I can keep my eyes open."