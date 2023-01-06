Katy Perry starts every day with this $7 ritual

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

With a Las Vegas residency kicking off in February, Katy Perry needs to be at the top of her game when it comes to her health.

With this in mind, the 38-year-old is dedicated to her wellness routine – but given that she's a worldwide superstar, her morning rituals are more relatable than you might imagine.

WATCH: Katy Perry delights fans with exciting news

Loading the player...

Katy recently revealed her morning routine to Women's Health, and it involves a variety of different drinks – all with wellness in mind.

SEE INSIDE: Katy Perry's dreamy $14.2m Montecito mansion near Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

WATCH: Katy Perry confuses fans after face appears paralysed on stage

"The best way to start, is just to drink water," the mom-of-one says. "I know it's such a cliché, but I think a lot of us go straight to the coffee without just drinking a glass of water."

Next, Katy drinks a concoction of water and apple cider vinegar, or tea with hot apple cider vinegar – a wellness habit that Victoria Beckham is also a fan of.

Katy Perry starts every day with apple cider vinegar

Many people believe apple cider vinegar aids weight loss, with a study published in 2018 showing that rats who were given apple cider vinegar ate less and lost more weight than the rats who were not given the formula. Granted, it was rats losing weight not humans, but Katy remains dedicated to the drink.

So much so, that she invested in the apple cider vinegar company Braggs. "I've grown up with it actually," she said.

Katy Perry's healthy routine contributes to her wellbeing

Katy finishes off her morning drinking routine with a glass of celery juice, believed to reduce inflammation and improve digestion.

Braggs Apple Cider Vinegar, £6.75/ $8.04, Amazon

Subscribe to Hello Happiness, for your ultimate guide on how to be happier.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.