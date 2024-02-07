Victoria Beckham shows off ultra-toned arms in tiny lace bra

Victoria Beckham set pulses racing on Tuesday when she was captured donning a tiny lace bra.

The fashion mogul, 49, was posing for Vogue when she was pictured in the chic lingerie. She wore her chestnut brown locks slicked back into a low bun and had most of her face concealed by a lace veil.

Alongside the image were the words: "Memory-based fragrances are not a first, but with @VictoriaBeckham it’s different. In an exclusive interview with Vogue, Victoria Beckham shares the personal stories that inspired her new fragrances.

"Launching this month, the three genderless eau de parfums— handcrafted by perfumer Jérôme Epinette–distill the notes the designer associates with eras in Beckham's well-documented life. Tap the link in our bio for more details."

Victoria showed off her incredibly toned arms

What couldn't go unnoticed were VB's impeccably toned arms which were captured folded in front of her stomach, perfectly accentuating her impressive muscle tone.

Through the dramatic face covering, fans got a glimpse of Victoria's cherry red lipstick and smokey black eye makeup. The ensemble also perfectly showed off the mother-of-four's flawless tan.

The fashion mogul starts every day with apple cider vinegar on an empty stomach

Victoria revealed her dedication to her health and fitness regime earlier this month and explained she works out five times a week as well as encompassing a variety of shakes and green juices - and a daily ginger and turmeric shot.

As well as her Victoria Beckham Beauty Priming Moisturiser in Golden, VB said it's due to her healthy routine that helps her skin glow. She said: "I can see the difference in my skin texture and radiance from taking care of myself, with regular exercise and other wellness tricks I've picked up along the way from experts and friends."

The fitness fanatic showed off the nutrient-filled ingredients for her post-workout smoothie

Victoria revealed that she also swears by apple cider vinegar and shared that she has a "couple of tablespoons" of every morning on an empty stomach.

Amongst her health revelations was a video of her husband, David Beckham, making - what they coined - their "Beckham Green Juice".

The ingredients include one avocado, spinach, one lemon, cucumber, apple slices, celery, and lime.

She also shared the details of her post-workout smoothie which was a delcious-looking pink drink made from blackberries, blueberries, raspberries, bananas, apples, and vanilla protein powder.

Outside of her diet and exercise, Victoria explained that she tries to read or 20 minutes to wind down. "Every night, I try to read for at least 20 minutes to switch off from the day." She penned.