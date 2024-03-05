Victoria Beckham flaunts toned abs mid-workout despite injury - 'Can't keep me out'

Victoria Beckham proved last week that no broken foot is going to get her down when she stepped out at her Paris Fashion Week show wearing her protective boot and crutches.

On Tuesday, the fashion mogul, 49, revealed she also isn't going to let her injury stop her from heading to the gym, and swapped her 'Posh' credentials for those of Sporty Spice, picturing herself looking incredibly toned in a black sportswear set.

VB proudly displayed her abs in an all-black gym outfit, crutches in hand

"Can't keep me out!" proclaimed the mum-of-four alongside the image, which was taken in a mirror adorned with the words "Gold's gym". As usual, VB looked sensational in her gym kit, which this time was comprised of skin-tight leggings and an ab-baring crop top.

She slicked her brunette tresses back into a ponytail and added a pop of colour to her look with a pair of bright white and neon coral Nike trainers.

© Instagram David Beckham shared this image of his wife Victoria's injured foot

Victoria first shared news of her injury last month when she confessed she fell over during a Valentine's Day workout session. Posting a picture of her foot covered in a bag of ice last week, she wrote: "Happy Valentine's Day to me... fell over in the gym!!!"

However, it wasn't until a week later that the star confirmed her injury was serious and reshared a photo from her husband, David Beckham.

© Marc Piasecki Victoria sported ultra-chic all-black crutches at Paris Fashion Week

The image showed a close-up shot of VB's medical footwear elevated on cushions. David penned: "Apparently my wife's little accident in the gym was a clean break... [sad face]."

Despite her injury, Victoria has pressed on and took the fashion world by storm at her show at Paris Fashion Week on Friday. In true VB style, she even sported chic all-black crutches to the event and admitted that she found using them as a pointer during a preview of her show empowering.

© Darren Gerrish Victoria was supported by almost all of the Beckham clan, including Romeo's ex-girlfriend, Mia Regan who sat front row

The fashion designer was supported by nearly all of the Beckham clan, the only absent family member being her middle son Romeo, 21. He had recently split with his long-term girlfriend, Mia Regan, who has a close bond with Victoria.

Mia didn't let the split deter her from supporting Victoria and she was pictured looking stunning in a daring grey ensemble at the show. She was even pictured sitting front row alongside Brooklyn Peltz-Beckham's wife, Nicola Peltz.

© Instagram The couple announced their split on social media

Mia and Romeo announced their split on 25 February, with separate Instagram posts. Romeo said: "Mooch and I have parted ways after five years of love, we still have a lot of love and respect for each other, and still hold a strong friendship and always will [two white love heart emojis]."

Meanwhile, Mia said: "This is Ro, we have grown up with each other since we were 16!! Love takes different forms & paths as you mature. "We aren't [together] romantically but we do share lots & lots of love for one another… after five years we friendzoned each other hehe," followed by a series of red love hearts.

© Instagram Mia and Romeo started dating in 2019

Both messages were penned alongside sweet photos of the couple together in the countryside.