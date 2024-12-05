Charles Dance, 78, makes candid confession about changing health

Charles Dance is known for roles in Game of Thrones and The Crown, and fans of the 78-year-old actor can rest assured he will be staying on their screens for years to come.

In an interview with The Metro, the actor, whose new film Rumours is out soon, said: "I don't want to retire. Actors shouldn't retire," joking: "If we retired there'd be nobody to play old wrinkly people. You have to keep going!"

Charles added that at one point he and his ex-wife moved from London to Somerset for a year, noting that the move "frightened" him as he wasn't called in for any roles while living outside of the capital, musing that not being "out and about" meant he wasn't hired for acting jobs.

© Getty Charles has strong opinions on why actors should not retire

While he is feeling as energetic as ever, Charles notes that his changing health means he needs to take better care of himself.

On the topic of stamina, the actor said: "You have to work that much harder, the older you get. I have to make sure that I take the right amount of exercise and look after myself."

A few years back, the Day of the Jackal actor shared that he exercised by swimming in the lido on Hampstead Heath and lifting weights at home, but these are no longer on the cards as he nears 80.

Staying young

Charles' romance with his girlfriend, Alessandra Masi, likely keeps him feeling youthful, with the production manager and former actress 22 years younger than him.

© Getty Alessandra Masi and Charles Dance met in 2018

The loved-up duo met while filming The Book of Vision in 2018, with Charles saying that meeting his partner was the highlight of the project, which was shot between Italy and Belgium.

"To be honest, it's meeting Alessandra," the actor told The Times of his most memorable element of the film. "Alessandra's fantastic. I'm very, very lucky," he added.

© Getty Charles Dance doesn't want to retire

Last year, Charles said his girlfriend lives with him most of the time, "which I'm really pleased about," he shared.

"We just got on well and she's very good at her job," he elaborated this year.