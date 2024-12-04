I'm a Celebrity's secret 'drama' as Declan Donnelly suffers health scare

It's been a week of drama in the I'm a Celebrity… camp with the first jungle residents to be given the boot leaving the show.

Thus far, Jane Moore, Dean McCullough, Tulisa Contostavlos and Melvin ODoom have left the camp, with Tulisa's departure in particular causing a stir after she failed to appear on the spin-off show and wiped all of the I'm a Celebrity content from her Instagram page.

Viewers suspected something was afoot, but the N-Dubz singer explained she felt overwhelmed after being "bombarded" by people on social media, noting there was no drama.

© James Gourley/ITV/Shutterstock Tulisa Contostavlos on I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!

That said, there was some drama in camp – caused by host Declan Donnelly.

The 49-year-old needed medical attention after he was bitten by a spider during filming of the show.

Dec was checked over by the show's doctors to ensure the creature that nibbled him wasn't poisonous, which it luckily wasn't.

Making light of the scary situation, Ant said of the furore: "We've had a lot of drama not only on the show, but off the show as well, because Dec had a spider on his neck and was bitten."

© ITV Ant & Dec on I'm A Celebrity

Dec showed viewers the evidence, joking: "If I wasn't so fit and healthy and masculine, I might not have survived."

Drama in the jungle

It's been a difficult year in camp, with the jungle hit by severe floods earlier this week.

Sharing details on the ordeal, Dec said on social media: "We all got a text this morning saying the rain was so bad we might not be able to get in today."

© ITV/Shutterstock It was wet in the jungle

"We almost didn't make it in," confirmed Ant. "It's only been this bad once before and we all nearly got trapped on site and a lot of people couldn't leave for ages," he continued.

Speaking with MailOnline, Ant revealed this year's weather has been especially bad. "It's probably the worst rain we've ever had doing this show. It was touch and go, we nearly didn't make it into the camp," he reflected.

THROWBACK: I'm a Celebrity: stars who found love in the jungle from Peter Andre and Katie Price to Mark Wright

The camp was also infested with rats, after the celebrities left crab from their dinner out, encouraging the critters to come and feast. The celebrities were given a warning via letter not to leave food out for hygiene reasons.

With less than a week left until the final, we wonder how much more trouble the campmates will find themselves in!