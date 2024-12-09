Dick Van Dyke admits he could 'go any day now' in heartfelt video

Dick Van Dyke teamed up with Coldplay for their new music video All My Love and gave a heartfelt performance to remember.

The seven-minute video sees the soon to be 99-year-old join Coldplay frontman Chris Martin at the piano, where they share a deeply candid moment.

Dick, as always, is disarmingly honest, addressing his own mortality with a mix of humility and acceptance. "I’m acutely aware that I could go any day now," he tells Chris. "But I don’t know why it doesn’t concern me. I’m not afraid of it. I have the feeling that I’m gonna be alright."

It’s a moment that sets the tone for the rest of the video, which is as much a celebration of life as it is a meditation on love.

Dick revisits some of his most iconic moments, recreating the Penguin Dance from Mary Poppins and The Twizzle, a routine he first performed on his self-titled TV show in the 1960s. Barefoot and full of energy, he dances alongside his wife, Arlene Silver, who has been his partner in life and love for over a decade.

Dick Van Dyke appears in Coldplay's music video for 'All My Love'

In a particularly touching scene, Dick is joined by his children and grandchildren, turning the video into a multigenerational celebration of family and connection. At one point, he stands beneath a giant set of red balloons, a whimsical nod to the enduring sense of wonder that has defined his career.

When asked about the meaning of love, Dick offers a thoughtful response. "Boy, they’ve been asking that question for centuries. I don’t know," he admits with a smile. "It’s certainly the feeling of caring about the welfare and the life of the other person as much as you care for yourself." It’s a sentiment that resonates throughout the video, which captures the joy and depth of his relationships with those closest to him.

Dick Van Dyke and Chris Martin on Jimmy Kimmel Live

This latest project is yet another example of Dick’s ability to remain relevant and beloved across generations.

His collaboration with Coldplay feels both surprising and perfectly fitting—an unexpected partnership that speaks to his timeless appeal.

Chris Martin, clearly in awe of his co-star, described the experience as "an absolute dream," adding that Dick’s presence brought a unique magic to the project.

© Getty Dick Van Dyke, Julie Andrews performing in the ABC tv movie 'Julie and Dick at Covent Garden' 1974

The music video isn’t just about looking back; it’s also a reflection of Dick’s remarkable present.

Despite approaching his 99th birthday, he remains as active and vibrant as ever. In September, he joked about his upcoming milestone, telling Page Six, "Just praying that I make it. I’m pretty old." But his enthusiasm for life is as strong as ever, and he continues to find new ways to entertain and inspire.

Last year he was honored at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards for his birthday special, Dick Van Dyke: 98 Years of Magic. Reflecting on his extraordinary career, he said, "I’ve been in the business 75 years. I can’t believe that I’m still here and performing. I hope for making people laugh for 75 years."

His advice to aspiring entertainers is simple but profound. "You have to stick with it," he said. "You’re gonna go through hard times and a lot of auditions… but you have to stay with it. Be patient if you’ve got the confidence in yourself, and it’s very important to believe that you can do it."