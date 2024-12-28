Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Christina Hall announces start of 'lasting relationship' as she jokes 'sorry for leaving you'
Subscribe
Christina Hall announces start of 'lasting relationship' as she jokes 'sorry for leaving you'
Christina Hall poses next to a dining table in a home

Christina Hall announces start of 'lasting relationship' as she jokes 'sorry for leaving you'

The Flip Off host has been married three times 

HELLO!
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Christina Hall is excited for what the new year will bring after a tumultuous few months navigating her divorce from Josh Hall

The HGTV star took to Instagram looking radiant as she joked about a new "lasting relationship."

Wearing a bright red top, and with her hair worn loose around her shoulders, Christina zoomed off in her car, announcing her return to her favorite workout class. 

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Christina Hall wows with hair transformation

"Dear Pilates," she wrote. "Sorry for leaving you on read for 3 months. Let's hope today is the start of a lasting relationship."

The post appeared on her stories and came after the fun-filled holidays with her three children, Hudson, Brayden, and Taylor.

Christina Hall shared a wellness update with fans© Instagram
Christina Hall shared a wellness update with fans

She recently revealed that it was her kids who nudged her to eventually split from Josh because they'd noticed that he was "not nice" to her. 

In a sneak peek of her show, The Flip Off, her first ex-husband Tarek El Moussa — who stars on the show too — asked her if she was ok, to which she announced:  "No... Josh and I officially split up." She then shared that they had an argument that saw him throwing "middle fingers in my face."

Josh Hall and Christina Hall attend the world premiere of "Barbie" at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)© Matt Winkelmeyer/GA
Christina said her children asked her to leave Josh

She continued: "The kids literally asked me to leave. They told me he’s not nice to me. Why would I stick around?"

Christina shares her two oldest children, Brayden, eight, and Taylor, 14, with Tarek. Hudson, four, is from her second marriage to Ant Anstead. 

Christina and Josh don't have any children together, but their divorce is still bitter. 

"After" photo shared by Christina Hall on Instagram of her and daughter Taylor's visit to the hair salon, August 2024© Instagram
Christina with her daughter

Josh was set to star alongside Christina, Tarek and Tarek's wife Heather for the series which follows the two couples as they compete to "find, buy, renovate and flip a house for the biggest financial gain." 

Production pivoted halfway through filming due to the divorce.

Christina posted a snap of her two sons, Brayden, 8, and Hudson, 4© Instagram
She also has two sons

Christian filed for divorce in July 2024, and hired A-List divorce attorney Laura Wasser, who previously represented stars such as Angelina Jolie, Kim Kardashian, Kevin Costner and Maria Shriver. She is also going by her maiden name, Haack, instead of by her married surname, Hall.

She previously told Entertainment Tonight of their divorce: "When someone is insecure about you and doesn't like to watch you win, that really puts a damper on everything."

Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack pose for a portrait in the renovated backyard on Flip or Flop© Erik Voake / Getty Images
Christina is working with her ex Tarek

"I feel like I was not shining as bright to try to not make him feel emasculated but who wants to live like that," she added.

Transform your routine with expert advice from our beauty and wellness team

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Health & Fitness

See more

Read More