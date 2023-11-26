HGTV's Christina Hall looks sensational in tiny string bikini in new sunbathing photo

Christina Hall has made sure to make the most of the Thanksgiving weekend, and it looks like she's having the best time!

The Christina on the Coast star has been spending quality time with her husband Josh Hall by the beach, and has shared several romantic snapshots from their vacation so far.

These have included a photo of the 40-year-old posing alongside her husband on sun loungers, wearing a stylish string bikini and oversized shades.

Another picture sees the couple posing in front of the ocean, with the biggest smiles on their faces.

It's certainly been a year for Christina to look back on with thanks, as the star has enjoyed a lot of joyful milestones, as well as further success with her TV shows, Christina on the Coast, and Christina in the Country, which are both getting renewed for another season.

Christina Hall looked amazing as she sunbathed in a stylish bikini

This year, the star celebrated her first wedding anniversary with Josh, as well as marking her 40th birthday, and her daughter Taylor's 13th birthday.

This is a far cry away from a much darker time in Christina's life several years ago, when she was going through the process of her divorce with ex-husband Ant Anstead, and a health scare, among other things.

The Flip or Flop star on the beach with husband Josh Hall

In May, she opened up about how much a year can change, when writing a deeply personal message on Instagram to mark Mother's Day. She penned: "Crazy how much life can change in a year.

Last Mother’s Day I was in a very bad place. Going through an extremely unnecessary custody battle, family issues, dealing with a health scare - amongst other things.

© Instagram Christina and Josh celebrated their first wedding anniversary this year

"During all this we were momentarily displaced and in the process of moving into a temporary rental …During the stress of moving- I noticed the owners of the rental property left us this amazing care package on the kitchen Island… gifts for the kids, my fav champagne and a sweet note… at the time I was having the worst month so all of this meant SO much to me."

Opening up about her emotions, Christina continued: "I started crying when I saw it, and I didn’t want to upset anyone so I quickly went to hide in the first room I saw (the laundry room).

The happy couple love spending time by the coast

"Surprisingly, the owner of the rental happened to be in there grabbing some remaining items and she caught me off guard (I’m usually never vulnerable) but at that moment I was… I broke down crying and told her what I was going through and how much her gesture meant to me… she gave me a huge hug and told me she understood and what her and her blended family had gone through (similar situation to me).

"It felt so good to speak to someone who understood. When I think of this now it still makes my eyes water. What a gift from God that moment was. No one I knew could understand what I was going through so to meet someone who got it and who could talk me through it truly was life changing.

Christina with her three children and husband Josh

"Shortly after that things turned around and fell into place. I know I’ve made mistakes but I know what I’ve done right… I know with all my heart my kids love me… and I know I’m a good mom…. life is crazy but being a mama makes it all worth it. Alllll of it. Happy Mother’s Day, no matter where you are in life or what’s happening stay positive- It can all change in a year!"

Christina is a doting mom to children Taylor, 13, and Brayden, seven, who she shares with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa. She also shares four-year-old son Hudson with ex-husband Ant.

