Inside Christina Hall's latest procedure as she confesses to 'swollen eyes' and 'cuts everywhere' in the name of beauty

The Flip or Flop alum painted an uncomfortable picture of what she looked like and confessed to having "swollen eyes," and "cuts everywhere" following anti-aging treatment, Morpheus8.

However, she insisted that while a little unsightly, it wasn't painful in the slightest and was excited to see the results.

"A lot of people asking my thoughts on Morpheus8," she wrote in a post on her Instagram stories. "I'll let you know as it heals in a few days and show a slideshow of progression. Day 3: under eyes are swollen, fact feels like sandpaper and it looks like there are little cuts everywhere. But at least it doesn't hurt at all. The things we do for beauty."

But what is Morpheus8? What does it do and is it worth it? Highly regarded medical and cosmetic doctor, Dr Leah Totton, founder of Dr Leah Cosmetic Skin Clinics and Dr Leah Skincare explained the process and its benefits to HELLO!.

What is Morpheus8?

"Morpheus8 is a radiofrequency, micro-needling device that plumps, smooths, and tightens the skin," Dr. Leah Totton said. "As we age our skin starts to lose its collagen, which contributes to the appearance of face and neck laxity.

"Morpheus8 is an excellent anti-ageing treatment to combat the appearance of loose, crepey skin. The treatment uses radiofrequency microneedling to encourage the skin to produce new collagen, reducing fine lines, and wrinkles, and improving skin quality.

"Morpheus8 can also treat poor skin texture, sun damage, acne and scarring, and ultimately reveals a more youthful appearance."

How many treatments do you need and how long does it last?

"Three to six sessions are recommended and results last several years," the skincare expert added. "At Dr Leah Clinics we advocate topping-up results once yearly to avoid collagen depleting and needing to repeat the entire course.

"With Morpheus8 you will not see results instantly, the first visible changes will not be noticeable until after the first few days. The improvements continue to develop and are most noticeable around three months post-treatment."

Is Morpheus8 suitable for all skin types?"

It is suitable for all skin types," Dr. Totton explained further. "Although prescription strength products are advised on darker skin types to prevent the risk of post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation.

"There may be temporary redness and swelling post treatment and faint grid marks on the face, these side effects tend to be short lived.

"Dr Leah Clinics and other leading Morpheus8 providers tend to issue a medical moisturiser, such as the Dr Leah Moisturiser, and a growth factor serum to speed up recovery to ensure minimal downtime is required.

"It is recommended to follow the aftercare your clinic advises which will normally involve using a medical moisturiser on the area afterwards, and ensure a high factor SPF is applied for 2 weeks following treatment."

