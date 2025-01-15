Grantchester star Tom Brittney's health battle as he quits ITV show

Grantchester fans despair as they prepare for the departure of Reverend Will Davenport on Wednesday night. As actor Tom Brittney sets his sights on pastures new, the star has opened up about his secret health battle which has affected him from a young age.

After taking on the role in the ITV detective drama, the star shared that he had previously been diagnosed with body dysmorphia. "I'm very insecure with the way that I look and I'll beat myself up about performances," he said. "I used to take off days from school because I just hated the way that I looked."

© ITV/Shutterstock Tom Brittney has spoken about his health battle

According to the NHS, body dysmorphia or body dysmorphic disorder (BDD), is "a mental health condition where a person spends a lot of time worrying about flaws in their appearance." These flaws are often unnoticeable to others.

Tom leaves Grantchester

The actor, who has previously starred in Doctors and Outlander, reflected on his departure with a statement shared to Instagram on Wednesday. "Tonight marks my last ever episode as Rev Will Davenport," Tom penned. "From the very first day all those years ago, I was welcomed into a family - a family that made every moment feel like joy, not work.

© ITV Tom Brittney is leaving Grantchester

"For six years, I got to spend my days with the best people, creating something we loved and hoped you would too. It was, without a doubt, the most incredible time of my life and career," he continued.

© Kudos Film and TV Will Davenport will appear for the last time on Wednesday

"I will forever treasure every memory, every laugh (mostly during takes…), and every moment spent on that set. To the entire cast, crew, and everyone who makes Grantchester what it is: thank you. You gave me a happy place I will never, ever forget. I love you all so much."

Tom as Rev. Will Davenport

For the last six years, the actor has starred in the 1960s drama, having inherited the role of local amateur sleuth from James Norton's Sidney Chambers upon his departure in 2018.

© ITV Tom Brittney and Robson Green have developed a close bond

Viewers first met the character as the college chaplain at Corpus Christi College within the University of Cambridge. The motorbike-riding vicar would go on to lead the parish of Grantchester all while assisting D.I. Geordie Keating, played by Robson Green, in solving crimes affecting the local community.

The actor announced he would be closing the Grantchester chapter of his career in 2023, revealing that he will "focus on new projects".

© ITV He will "focus on new projects"

"But I think all good things have to come to an end and I think it just felt like the right time to put a full stop, let's say, on Will's story and see where they took the story without him. I think Will had such a passionate and fiery start and I think you saw him go through everything and come to a reasonably happy ending," he added.

© PBS Masterpiece Tom Brittney has been a fan favourite

Co-star Robson paid a touching tribute to Tom as he prepares for a farewell: "It wasn't just about saying goodbye to a character; it felt like closing a chapter on a beautiful friendship that blossomed on screen and off."

For support relating to BDD, see Mind's resource page - www.mind.org.uk/information-support/types-of-mental-health-problems/body-dysmorphic-disorder-bdd/useful-contacts/