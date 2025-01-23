Users are claiming this health and wellness app as 'the new future of weight loss' – how to get 60% off

Although we’re nearly a month into the new year, it’s never too late to start working towards your health and wellness goals.

Whether you’re striving for weight loss, weight maintenance or just building healthier habits, every journey is different – and finding a plan that takes this into account can be essential for seeing and maintaining long-term results.

Another thing that is important is to have the right support network around you, to motivate you to stick to your goals. This is why online tools such as the Simple app have become so helpful in recent years for so many people. The app has a built-in AI coach who will keep you company on your weight loss journey with daily check-ins and evidence-based support.

Simple has helped hundreds of people in their weight loss journeys

With hundreds of reviews championing the programme and first-hand testimonials proving incredible results, the app has been praised for helping users drastically change their lifestyle for the better.

How does Simple work?

Simple is a weight loss coaching app for adults who wish to make healthier changes to their lifestyle.

Created with a team of experts, users can log their food and learn about the nutrition of their meals through the app’s NutriScanner.

Members can also access daily workout plans, as well as an in-app AI health coach named Avo, which is a big pull for many people using the app. With Avo, you can ask for recipe suggestions, wellness tips, work routine suggestions and more.

The daily reminders that Avo will send you are cleverly based around your tracked activity in the app, for example if you haven't logged any water intake for the day, Avo will remind you to hydrate.



How much does Simple cost?

The Simple app is free to download and gives you access to nutritional scores for meals, wellness trackers and AI coach Avo.

For full access to all of Simple’s features, users can subscribe to also access daily check-ins with Avo, as well as a library of useful content and information to help them in their weight loss journeys.

For a limited time, users can receive 60% off a premium subscription of Simple using code SIMPLEDEAL - usually starting from £8 per month. Simply download the app and sign up via your chosen app store.

Following incredible weight loss transformations, many users have taken to the internet to share their life-changing results with Simple.

American user Danielle Broadway showcased her amazing results, claiming to have only found success with Simple in comparison to other weight loss apps.

Danielle Broadway's Before & After

"This could be the new future of weight loss […] I would recommend Avo and the Simple app to anyone who will listen to me… Simple has probably been the most successful weight loss app I have ever used." Danielle Broadway, Simple user

Scottish user Karen Haffernan also recommended the app as it was a huge help for "giving tips for healthy nutrition".

Karen Haffernan's Before & After

"This is a permanent lifestyle change for me. I can't believe it's actually been so simple." Karen Haffernan, Simple user

*Real simple users are featured who have been compensated for their honest testimonials. Results may vary.

We hope you love the products we recommend. We may receive compensation via a service called Linkby when you click on the links in this article. We only collaborate with brands on Linkby that align with our values and develop products that our team approves of. Prices accurate and items in stock at time of publication.