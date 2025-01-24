Andie MacDowell reveals secret health condition that left her 'literally falling apart'

Andie MacDowell has revealed that she is battling a health condition that convinced her she would need a hip replacement.

The 66-year-old actress appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show on Thursday and discussed her health as she revealed she was recently diagnosed with Piriformis syndrome.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Andie MacDowell reunites with Four Weddings and a Funeral co-star Hugh Grant

According to the Mayo Clinic, Piriformis syndrome is a condition that causes pain, numbness, or tingling in the buttocks and down the back of the leg. It occurs when the piriformis muscle spasms and compresses the sciatic nerve.

"I have piriformis syndrome," the Four Weddings and a Funeral star told Drew Barrymore.

"It's a muscle that's, kind of clamps down on my sciatic nerve and it was shooting down my leg. I thought I was gonna have to have hip replacement. Thank God my hips are fine."

Andie admitted that working with a personal trainer has dramatically improved the condition.

© Getty Images Andie has been diagnosed with Piriformis syndrome

"I have to work my tiny little bottom and my hips. I have to work the bottom and work my hip. I just do it every day," she said.

Andie confirmed that thanks to the exercises, "It doesn't hurt anymore," adding: "It's a miracle, it really is."

However, Andie confessed that she exacerbated her condition by using a Peloton, and it made her feel like she was "literally falling apart".

© Getty Images Andie says working with a PT has improved her condition

"But most recently... I did the Peloton like a crazy person and it's not appropriate for my body, and I ended up with bad knees and a bad hip," she admitted. "I thought I was literally falling apart like I was gonna have to get new pieces."

Andie appears to have her condition under control now, adding: "But the good news is my pieces are fine. My knees are good except for like ageing. They've aged. I'm working out really hard now doing PT. I'm not falling apart. Well, thank God."

© Getty Images Andie is managing her condition well

The actress also shared some more happy family news while on the show, revealing she is set to become a grandmother again, just weeks after her daughter Rainey Qualley welcomed her first baby with her partner, Anthony Wilson.

"My son's about to have another one, so I'm gonna have three little girls," she happily told Drew.

Andie's son, Justin Qualley, 38, is already a father to daughter, Cozette, whom he welcomed in late 2022. Rainey gave birth to her daughter, Bluebell, on December 10, 2024. Andie is also mom to daughter Margaret Qualley, 30.

© Getty Images Andie's son Justin is expecting his second daughter

Andie adores being a grandmother and when her first granddaughter was born, she said: "I've never had somebody look into me and see my soul like that. It was definitely a soul-to-soul connection."

Despite her family growing, Andie still struggles with living alone without her children and doesn't enjoy being an empty nester.

© Getty Images Andie with her daughter Rainey (L) and Margaret (R)

"Everything changes. It's a hard shift, I'm telling you," she told the talk show host. "You hear about how a lot of mothers react when they, a lot of times people like they are happy, you know, they're free or whatever.

"I didn't have that feeling. I still don't have that feeling," she noted. "I've had to work really hard on my independence, Margaret basically told me I needed to get a life. She was right."