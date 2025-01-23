Sting's personal update on 'infection' after worrying fans over health

Sting has shared a personal message regarding his health after worrying his fans by canceling a string of shows due to illness.

Earlier this week, the former Police frontman shared a statement via his representatives announcing his rescheduled shows after receiving advice from his doctor to rest.

On Wednesday, the 73-year-old took to social media to update his fans with a statement, specifying that he had been battling a throat infection which has affected his vocals.

"Thanks so much for all of the well wishes. I am steadily improving from a temporary throat infection which has prevented me from singing, though I'm looking forward to resuming my performances and rescheduled shows soon. Love, Sting."

The multiple award-winning singer canceled his upcoming appearance at the Bass Magazine Awards, as well as two shows from his ongoing Sting 3.0 tour in Phoenix, AZ, and Wheatland, California.

Sting is also due to appear at the FireAid Benefit concert in Los Angeles next week, though it's not been stated whether his current illness will mean he has to pull out.

Naturally, fans inundated Sting's comment section on Instagram to wish him well and a speedy recovery. "Heal with peace. You are so valued," wrote a fan.

Another added: "We love you so much Sting," while a third commented: "Sir, you are a world treasure, speedy recovery."

Sting's shows in North America will now take place in the summer. The previous statement explained in part: "[Sting will] postpone his STING 3.0 concerts in Phoenix, AZ (originally scheduled for January 24) to June 1 and Wheatland CA (originally scheduled for January 26) to May 28 as well as his performance at the Cherrytree Music Company's 20th anniversary, now taking place May 29."

It continued: "Fans should retain their tickets for the postponed shows, as they will be honored on the new dates. Sting sincerely apologizes for any inconvenience and extends his gratitude to the fans for their understanding."

Sting's multiple homes where he can recover

It's not known where Sting will be recovering from his throat infection, however, he and his wife Trudie Styler have plenty of accommodation options across the globe.

Sting's upcoming shows were mostly on the West Coast of America, though it's not known if he's residing nearby while on tour.

What's more, the recent wildfires might have meant that Sting chose to stay at his luxury penthouse in New York. This also means he's closer to the UK where he and his wife Trudie spend a lot of their time at their estate in Wiltshire.

Trudie and Sting's penthouse apartment in the Big Apple is seriously impressive and comes with an eye-watering price tag of $65.7 million.

In 2019, it was reported that the legendary rock musician had forked out a whopping $65.7 million for a penthouse in the exclusive and up-market building, 220 Central Park South which is situated on "Billionaires Row".

A listing at the time of the sale described the apartment as having three bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms spread over 5,807 square feet.

It also has stunning terraces which look over the city in its entirety thanks to the pad having north and south-facing views.