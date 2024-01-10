Andie MacDowell, 65, sizzles in figure-hugging sequin gown in jaw-dropping new photos

Andie MacDowell put on a show-stopping display at the season two premiere of Hallmark's The Way Home in New York City on Tuesday.

The 65-year-old looked phenomenal in a floor-sweeping, gray sequinned gown that boasted long sleeves, a high neck, and a figure-hugging silhouette that showcased her incredible physique.

Andie's sparkling frock glistened under the bright lights as she posed for photos at the event held at The Whitby Hotel in Manhattan.

The actress made sure her stunning dress was center stage as she opted against accessories, simply carrying a black clutch in her hand. Her youthful complexion was evident as she sported radiant skin that was accentuated with highlighted cheeks, a soft smokey eye, and glossy lips.

Her salt-and-pepper hair was styled into a chic updo, with loosely curled pieces pulled out to frame her exquisite facial features.

Over the years, Andie has embraced her graying hair and been an advocate for aging confidently, especially in Hollywood. In a conversation with Katie Couric last year, the Groundhog Day actress revealed that since deciding to let her hair go gray, she feels more authentically herself, regardless of public opinion.

"I'm going to be 65. What do you think I look, 75, just because I let my hair go gray? I don't care. I want to be old," she told the journalist. "I'm tired of trying to be young. I don't want to be young, I've been young."

She continued. "To be an older person trying to be young, what an effort. I just can't keep up the charade! I can't!"

Far from regretting her decision to stop dyeing her hair, Andie revealed that embracing her natural locks had surprising benefits. "As it was growing out, my eyes popped and the color of them looked a little different. My skin looked better," she noted. "It empowered me more. I felt more powerful, and I felt more genuine and I felt more myself."

She also confessed that she had been considering this move for quite some time but had often been discouraged from showcasing her natural hair color. "It was something I wanted young, at a younger age, I thought that it would suit me," she shared.

"I thought it would look good on my face. And when it started growing out during COVID, I saw I was right...It looks good on me."

In a 2021 interview with InStyle, the Four Weddings and a Funeral star noted how she's pleased the entertainment industry finally appears to be "glamorizing mature women".

"Over the last two years, the idea of beauty has become much broader. The industry has evolved so that everybody has an opportunity to feel beautiful," she explained. "It especially helps my generation, because I feel like we have always been left out.

"In the past, it has been normal and acceptable [for society] to cut women off at age 40. I think young people today are very supportive of glamorizing mature women."

Andie added: "We do have something unique to offer. You can't be young forever, but you can always be considered beautiful, fashionable, and glamorous."

