Pink leaves fans concerned as singer cancels concert dates due to ‘family medical issues’

Pink recently made an emotional announcement that raised concerns among her fanbase. The singer revealed a sudden family emergency that necessitated the postponement of her upcoming concerts, a decision that came right after her declaration to release new music in November.

Sharing the distressing news on Instagram, Pink said: "I am genuinely heartbroken to let my Tacoma audience know that the shows scheduled for October 17 and 18 will be postponed.

“We're collaborating with Live Nation to find alternative dates. My family is currently dealing with medical challenges that demand our undivided attention. I deeply apologize for the inconvenience this may have caused."

© Tim Mosenfelder Pink performs in Sacramento, California

Her heartfelt message concluded with wishes of "love and health to all." The comments section swiftly filled with messages of understanding, sympathy, and hope for the star and her family.

One empathetic fan shared, "FAMILY IS FIRST. I lost my mom recently and missed your Vegas show. I'm reaffirmed that joy waits for the right moment. I'll catch you next time."

© Tim Mosenfelder Pink reveals she has a family emergency and has to postpone tour

Others joined in with comforting messages. "Sending love and prayers!" wrote one fan, while another commented: "Despite a sinus infection and now this, wishing you health and positivity. See you in Vancouver!"

Some fans even shared their personal challenges, like a supporter in a walking boot due to an injury, noting they were relieved to not navigate the rain for the concert but wished Pink and her family well.

While Pink chose to keep the details of the family emergency private, this isn't the first time she had to reschedule. In September, she was battling a sinus infection, which led to the rescheduling of one of her shows for November.

© Tim Mosenfelder Pink has postponed her tour before due to a sinus infection

Pink's deep connection with her family has been evident throughout her career, and she often incorporates it into her performances.

At the launch of her Summer Carnival world tour in Bolton, Lancs, this June, Pink spoke candidly about her relationship.

Post her rendition of Please Don't Leave Me, a 2009 hit, she humorously quipped about her marriage with motocross star Carey Hart: "This is what they teach in marriage counseling: Remorse, regret, resolution." With a playful grin, she added: "I'll start tomorrow."

© Getty Pink and Carey share two children, Willow and Jameson

The concert also featured an adorable duet with her eldest daughter, Willow, on the song Cover Me In Sunshine. Pink playfully recounted her son, Jameson's, enthusiasm backstage about meeting Gayle, one of her supporting acts.

One of Pink's standout moments was at the Billboard Music Awards earlier this year, where she performed a touching act alongside Willow.

Their aerial acrobatics paired with their melodious harmony was nothing short of magical, leaving many viewers awestruck. Fans took to social media, praising the powerful mother-daughter moment. One viewer described it as "beauty in the moonlight," while another confessed the performance made them tear up.