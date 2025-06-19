Clarkson's Farm star Harriet's 'loneliness' amid rural farm life away from cameras

Since joining the show for the most recent season, Harriet Cowan has won the hearts of Clarkson's Farm viewers.

The 24-year-old was taken on by host and former Grand Tour host Jeremy Clarkson, after he found himself struggling with managing the farm on his own, following the departure of his long-term co-star and farmhand, Kaleb Cooper.

However, during a recent appearance on the 'Should I Delete That' podcast, she revealed that rural farm life can be difficult in ways that the show doesn't quite present.

In one part of the interview, she was asked about the mental health difficulties faced by farmers: when prompted to comment on how common loneliness is among farmers, she simply agreed.

Harriet elaborated: "There's so much. They don't talk about their emotions. In Derbyshire especially they'll just be like, 'You alright?' 'You alright?' [...] And that's that."

She continued: "You don't really go up and be like, 'Is everything actually okay?' And no farmer will go, 'I'm really, really struggling. I've got so much on. I need help."

© Instagram Harriet Cowan frequently takes to social media to give her fans a glimpse of her life on the farm

The Clarkson's Farm star, who works as a nurse five days a week and takes on farming outside of her shifts, also shared the simplest way that viewers can support the UK farm industry.

Harriet said: "Just buy British and be kind to a farmer."

Harriet Cowan's life away from the farm

Though nursing is her primary career, she certainly knows her way around a farm, thanks to growing up on her family's farm and helping her father manage livestock and land.

Back home in Derbyshire, she leads a very different life away from the farm, and her house is quite the marvel.

Harriet shared a photo of her new property back in March of last year, revealing its red-brick exterior and paved driveway in an Instagram post.

Alongside a carousel of new pictures, she penned: "What a week! A new home some field work and early starts with the prettiest views the happiest life."

© Instagram The Clarkson's Farm star's DIY room is very impressive

The Clarkson's Farm star has also had a go at some DIY since moving in, including implementing a floral wallpaper and wooden cladding on her kitchen-diner walls.

She showed off the space again a month later, showcasing her brown faux leather chairs and a new cream wall clock.