James Corden opens up about why he stopped using Ozempic to help him loose weight

James Corden has opened up about his experience using Ozempic for weight loss.

The actor, 46, has been incredibly open about his weight in the past, formerly being the face of Weight Watchers and even starring in Fat Friends, a series focused around a slimming group. But according to the Gavin and Stacey star, the drug, which is traditionally used to treat diabetes, didn't help him lose weight.

© Getty James was incredibly open about his expereince with the drug

"I tried Ozempic, and it won’t be surprising to you when you look at me now, that it didn’t really work," he explained on a segment for his Sirius XM radio show.

"I tried it for a bit and then what I realised was I was like, 'Oh no, nothing about my eating has anything to do with being hungry.’ All it does is make you feel not hungry. But I am very rarely eating [just because I’m hungry]."

© Getty Richard Osmand previously opened up about his experience with food addiction

In the episode, James also opened up about his battle with binge eating, explaining that he "really resonates" with friends like TV presenter Richard Osman, who have previously opened up about food addiction and how it can come from having poor mental health.

Talking to Elizabeth Day on her How To Fail podcast, he said: "It's so ridiculous, this food stuff. Alcoholics will tell you the same, like it's absurd that there's a bottle of vodka in front of you or there's a packet of crisps in front of you and it's more powerful than you.

© Karwai Tang Stephen Fry also opened up about his experience with Ozempic

"That's my version of it since I was probably nine years old. It's been absolutely ever-present in my life — weight, food, where I am in relation to it, where I am in relation to happiness because of it, hiding it.

"All of that stuff, it's been absolutely like the drumbeat of my life."

James isn't the only celebrity to turn to the headline-making drug. Stephen Fry also warned against Ozempic after it caused him to "throw up five times a day" when he tried it.

He said whilst appearing on the River Café Table 4 podcast: "The first week or so, I was thinking, ‘This is astonishing. Not only do I not want to eat, I don’t want any alcohol of any kind. This is going to be brilliant.’"

Stephen explained he was forced to stop taking Ozempic after he began feeling "sicker and sicker".

Earlier this year, Oprah Winfrey stepped down from the board of Weight Watchers after she admitted to using Ozempic to help her lose weight.

Curious about Ozempic? Dr Ashwin Soni has weighed in

Dr Ashwin Soni. the founder of The Soni Clinic is one of the leading plastic surgeons and aesthetic doctors in the U.K.

He explained: "Ozempic should be administered by a medical professional who specialises in the gut or hormone regulation, so either a gastroenterologist or endocrinologist. It is really important for these patients to be monitored and followed up regularly given the fact that gastrointestinal issues can arise.

"Ozempic has gained significant traction in the last year or so, and given it becoming a latest trend, a large number of individuals are pursing this route to lose weight.

"It is dangerous because you need to ensure the quality of the injectable and that the proveer has the adequate licensing to prescribe it. Getting it unofficially means that patients are self treating, and that in itself is so dangerous as it is a prescribed medication.

Long term patients can develop issues with their gut, their pancreas and other organs. They can also develop significant changes to their skin to due to weight loss. One must take care when on these medications."