Sounds like tummy trouble: 5 ways to quiet embarrassing gut noises

We've all been there: you're in a quiet, crowded place, and suddenly, your stomach starts making noise! Those gurgles and grumblings are uncontrollable and often happen at the worst times. "What many call 'a rumbling stomach' are actually intestinal sounds - medically known as borborygmi," explains gastroenterologist Dr Pedro de María Pallarés. "These noises happen when your intestine moves to mix and push through the digestive contents: food, liquids and gases. This movement, called peristalsis, is a completely normal part of digestion, and it happens even when your digestive tract is empty."

The noises are often most noticeable when you're really hungry or right after your stomach is full. It's completely normal for the sound level to change throughout the day. The specialist explains, "Borborygmi can vary in intensity. For example, they tend to be more evident after meals, when the intestine is actively working to digest. They can also sound louder when our stomach is empty, because there's no food to 'cushion' the sound of air and liquids moving around."

Factors that influence the intensity of noises

As the doctor explains, there are many factors that can influence the appearance of these noises in our digestive system, and he summarises some of the most important ones.

© Getty Images Everything from stress to not chewing your food enough can lead to those annoying intestinal sounds

Foods that generate gas, like legumes, cabbage or carbonated drinks, can increase borborygmi.

like legumes, cabbage or carbonated drinks, can increase borborygmi. Stress or anxiety can also make our intestine more active or more sensitive, generating louder sounds.

Eating too fast or not chewing food sufficiently can cause more air to enter the digestive system, worsening intestinal noise.

The relationship between hunger or fasting and borborygmi

The doctor explains there's a strong connection between those gurgling sounds and feeling hungry or fasting for a long time. "When we haven't eaten for several hours, the intestine starts its 'cleaning movements,' called migratory motor complexes," the doctor notes. "These movements make noise, even though they have nothing to do with digesting food at that moment. That's why we often associate the sounds with hunger, but they don't always mean you need to eat."

What many call 'a rumbling stomach' are actually intestinal noises - medically known as borborygmi

When to see a doctor about stomach noises

Naturally, we wonder if these intestinal noises could ever signal a serious health problem. "In general, borborygmi are normal. However, if the noises are paired with symptoms like abdominal pain, intense bloating, persistent diarrhea or a change in your bowel habits, they might suggest an underlying issue such as an infection, irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), or even an intestinal obstruction," says the doctor.

If the noises become excessive, very constant or truly bothersome, it's a good idea to consult a specialist.

Why gas makes your stomach grumble

Gas definitely plays a leading role in these sounds. The doctor points out, "When gases mix with the liquids and food moving inside the intestine, they create turbulence that produces the sounds we hear as borborygmi."

He clarifies that the more gas you have - whether from your diet or from swallowing air while eating - the louder the noises are likely to get.

Another factor we can't ignore is how closely the digestive system is connected to our emotional state.

© PeopleImages.com - Yuri A Stress can be the gut's worst enemy

Foods that intensify borborygmi

Since this is a digestive issue, it's no surprise that certain foods influence those intestinal noises. Dr Pallarés explains: "Some foods naturally generate more gas and, therefore, more noise. These include things like legumes, broccoli, cabbage, onion, dairy products (if you're lactose intolerant) and artificial sweeteners like sorbitol." On the flip side, he clarifies that a balanced diet with plenty of water and easily digestible foods can actually reduce the frequency and intensity of the sounds.

How emotions affect the noises

We also can't ignore how strongly the digestive system is linked to our emotional state - stress can be the gut's worst enemy. That's why it's not unusual for the intestine to become more active or sensitive during anxious moments, leading to more intense movements and, you guessed it, louder borborygmi. The doctor adds, "Some people even develop functional digestive issues like IBS where these noises can become particularly annoying."

"We often associate the sounds with hunger, but they don't always mean you need to eat"

5 tips to reduce intestinal noises

Since those unpredictable gurgles aren't easy to control, effective tips and techniques to reduce them are essential. The doctor provides these practical recommendations for quieting intestinal noises:

Eat slowly and chew thoroughly. Skip carbonated drinks and chewing gum, as both increase the amount of air in your intestine. Reduce gas-generating foods (like legumes or cabbage) if you're prone to loud intestinal noises. Don't skip meals; keeping a regular eating schedule helps stabilize your gut's activity. During stressful times, practice relaxation techniques like deep breathing or mindfulness to calm both your mind and your gut.

About the expert:

Dr Pedro de María Pallarés is a digestive system specialist at the Medical-Surgical Institute of the Digestive System (IMEQ) and La Paz University Hospital in Madrid, Spain.