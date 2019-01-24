10 times Vogue Williams gave us bikini body goals

10 Photos | Beauty

Photo: © Instagram
Vogue Williams just posted another snap of her incredible bikini body and we are seriously in awe. Yes, she's a statuesque model with natural good looks but she also works really hard to keep her figure in check with exercise and healthy eating, so she totally deserves the praise. Vogue, 33, is mum to baby Theodore and wife of former Made in Chelsea star Spencer Matthews (whose brother James Matthews is married to Pippa Middleton, sister of Duchess Kate). She regularly shares snaps of her holidays on her Instagram page, often wowing us with her amazing bikini body.

To pay homage to Vogue and her fitness dedication, here are 10 times she sent us running to the gym…

How toned is Vogue in this snap? The new mum shared the holiday photo on 23 January, revealing: "We trained, played tennis, went to the beach and had the most amazing meals." Er, can we go please. One fan posted: "Your body."

Photo: © Instagram
And here is Vogue on the same holiday showing off her amazing abs in a pink bikini. One follower summed things up: "Ok, how do you get a stomach like that, please Vogue? Tips are needed and gratefully received."

Photo: © Instagram
It's just not fair. Vogue even looks perfect upside down in a yoga headstand. If that were us, our wobbly bits would be round our necks. #upsidedowngoals

Photo: © Instagram
Vogue shared a few fitness tips when she posted this pic of herself in a cute blue bikini. She told fans: "Go to classes, get the odd PT and you’ll be flying in no time. I honestly love the gym now, it’s great for my body but even better for my mind. Women are hard on themselves, I’m hard on myself too but I’m happy with my body now."

Photo: © Instagram
Oh, just another bikini snap of Vogue looking sensational. Love that bikini too, as did one follower: "I love this. Enjoy your holiday you look amazing."

Photo: © Instagram
And her body even looks toned from the back. I mean, what we'd give for a bum like that. Respect.

Photo: © Instagram
Vogue looks totes fab in this yellow bikini – basically our dream beach look. One fan told her: "Omg starting the vogue workout tomorrow."

Photo: © Instagram
Can't say we've ever tried an orange bikini – it's one of those unforgiving colours on small pieces of material, plus pasty white don't cut it. Vogue nails it, obviously.

Photo: © Instagram
Yeah, so we also go fishing in a barely-there white (holds hands to face) bikini. So practical. No probs for Vogue though.

Photo: © Instagram
Wow, just wow. Vogue is the new 'Body' (flashback to Elle Macpherson circa 1990) in this gorge black bikini.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

