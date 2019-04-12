How royals have bravely overcome their secret health battles from Princess Eugenie to Lady Louise Windsor

Princess Diana
Prince William and Prince Harry's mum sadly suffered with bulimia in her younger years. Her former royal chef Darren McGrady has previously spoken to HELLO! about her eating disorder, admitting he suspected "something wasn't right".
"I have never talked about the food I prepared for her, the silly things she'd ask for, and I'd never want to and never will, I don't think it's right," said Darren. "But you know the aiding and abetting the bulimia… I was making dishes for the Princess. I always questioned why on earth she wanted all of this food, any of this food, but there was nothing I could do. I was there as a chef, my job was to cook and to prepare food. I wasn't a psychologist, or a doctor, who could say you shouldn't be eating all of this. I knew something wasn't right but I didn't know or understand what bulimia was."
The chef reflected on Diana's healthier years after she overcame her eating disorder, saying: "By the time I moved to Kensington Palace, the Princess had already confronted the bulimia and talked about it in the hope that other people would do. She got her life back on track. She was working out at the gym every day, looking the best she ever did. She had changed, she was now a healthy eater."
Princess Diana first revealed she had suffered from bulimia in Andrew Morton's book Diana: Her True Story in 1992, and spoke about the disorder again in 1995 during her interview with Panorama.
When asked if he was proud of his mother for sharing her story, Prince William told Channel 4: "Absolutely. These things are illnesses and they need to be treated. Mental health needs to be taken as seriously as physical health." William was speaking in a documentary with former ITN newsreader Mark Austin and his daughter Maddy, who was diagnosed with anorexia in December 2012 but has thankfully made a full recovery. William told Maddy: "The fact you are speaking out is incredibly brave, but it should become very normal. We need to be matter-of-fact about it, and not hide it in the dark where it festers."