How to do your makeup if you have oily skin In another instalment of #AlexAnswers, our beauty influencer Alex Light fixes one of your beauty dilemmas. This week, it's all about how to combat oily skin. Over to you, Alex...

We've all been there: it's not even midday and your face is so shiny that it's practically a mirror. OK this is a tiny lie – I haven't actually been there because I have dry skin that is permanently dehydrated and I genuinely wouldn't mind a bit of oil. BUT I've had tons of Instagram messages from oily-skinned people asking for make-up tips and tricks to stop the could-fry-an-egg-on-it face, and I did promise to answer all of your beauty questions, sooooo…





To help me get a thorough answer for you guys, I called upon celebrity make-up artist extraordinaire (she has done my make-up a few times and even my mum approved so she's basically genius) Cher Webb. Here goes:

1. Prep

First up, you have to prep the skin. "It is essential that you have a number of easy skincare tricks within your regime to keep sebum and shine at bay," says Cher. "Cleanse twice a day, but no more than that as your skin can react and become irritated. Try using a micellar water like Bioderma or if you prefer a face wash, try a foaming cleanser like IT Cosmetics' Confidence in a Cleanser."



Gentle exfoliation is also important to keep the skin smooth and free of dead skin, and you can also try using a moisturiser that is more of a serum and oil-free. You should be looking for a product containing hyaluronic acid, a humectant that draws moisture into the skin.

Bioderma Micellar Water

2. Prime

Primers are a great way to control oil. It adds in an extra step but honestly, it's worth it! Try the new Estee Lauder Double Wear Flawless Hydrating Primer SPF45, £28 – it's oil-free, packed with hyaluronic acid and prevents against environmental damage.



An eyeshadow primer is also a great way to stop your eye make-up smudging and sliding – our top pick is the Gen Nude Eyeshadow and Primer, £19.

3. Choose the right foundation

To beat the shine, you need a budge-proof, sweat-proof and oil-free foundation that will stay on throughout the day. This often means having to opt for a heavy-duty product like Urban Decay's All Nighter Liquid Foundation, £29.50, but if you prefer a lighter finish, there are other options, too. "Laura Mercier Silk Crème Foundation, £35, provides a lightweight yet matte liquid base – it's a one of a kind as most lightweight foundations have a glowy finish," says Cher. "Apply with a beautyblender for quick and flawless results."

Laura Mercier Foundation

4. Set with powder

Liquid and cream products will easily crease or melt in warmer weather, so apply setting powder all over the face – especially around your fine lines, under your eyes and places where you are particularly oily. NYX High Definition Finishing Powder, £9, is mineral-based and sets under-eye concealer to perfection.

5. Wear a waterproof mascara

You need a heavy-duty mascara to ensure your eye make-up stay in place all day long. Our top pick is the Estee Lauder Lash Envy Waterproof Mascara, £25.50 – it will not move.

6. Keep it up

You can also do things through the day to help keep the shine at bay. "You need to keep the T-zone under control with things like blotting papers and translucent powders," says Cher.