This is why pomegranate is the skincare ingredient you need this summer Here’s why dermatologists are raving about pomegranate extract in skincare

It has been used as a natural remedy for over 3000 years but now it’s taking the beauty industry by storm. Pomegranate is typically consumed in our diet to boost immunity, vitamin C levels and ward off the likes of heart disease but did you know it can be incredible for your complexion and not just by ingesting it?

Rich in conjugated fatty acids and antioxidants including catechins and flavonoids, it may be one of the oldest fruits in the world but it’s only recently become the go-to for skincare experts. Why? Because it’s been proven that topical application of its extract offers serious skincare benefits regardless of skin type, condition or age.

Here’s what it can do for you…

Hydrate

Pomegranate seed oil is a hero-product for hydration. Containing punicic acid (the main fatty acid in the oil) as well as small amounts of oleic acid (a monounsaturated fatty acid), these properties create a slow-drying oil meaning your thirsty skin has time to properly absorb much-needed moisture. Either select a product that contains pomegranate oil or opt to buy a pure version and add a few drops to your moisturiser in the morning or at night for a quenched complexion.

Smooth

Pomegranates contain a staggering amount of Vitamin C - typically one fruit contains 50% of your recommended daily intake - and countless psoriasis and eczema thanks to its healing properties.

Glow

Pomegranate seed oil actively stimulates the cells found in the outer layer of your skin called Keratinocytes. Regeneration of these cells is a god-send for the glow and can result in reduced signs of skin damage, acne and dark spots.

Elascity

The antioxidants found in pomegranate extract combined with phytonutrients, minerals, fatty acids and vitamins work in synergy to plump the skin and promote collagen production. Collagen is the main structural protein found in the skin and connective tissues and it’s absolute vital for a bouncy, youthful appearance.

