The Charlotte Tilbury advent calendar is so sparkly, it will have you wishing for 1st December right now We can't wait for Christmas…

Any beauty advent calendar is a winner in our book, bit some are extra special. At the top of our wish lists has to be the stunningly sparkly offering from Charlotte Tilbury. You just know that anything that the legendary makeup artist releases is a guaranteed sell out and we know the 2018 calendar will be no different. This year, it's called 'Charlotte’s Beauty Universe' and trust us, it won’t disappoint. It features 12 doors, so best to be kept for the 12 days before Christmas. Shaped in a large vanity style box with glitter-covered drawers, each segment has a sumptuous treat that will go straight into your makeup bag. It's a true mix of full-size items and adorable minis that are generously sized and great to pop in your travel case.

Charlotte's Beauty Universe is a glittery dream!

We don’t want to ruin the surprise, but there's everything you need to fill up your starter kit for Charlotte's incredible range. Our faves include a mini Multi Miracle Glow (a multi-miracle 3-in-1 cleanser, mask and balm that transforms the skin, leaving it noticeably softer and nourished) a handbag size Charlotte's Magic Cream (loved by everyone from Lady Kitty Spencer to Eva Longoria) a diddy Mini Supermodel Body (a super-hydrating body shimmer will sculpt and highlight your contours for glossy perfection, loved by Kim Kardashian AND Holly Willoughby.)

The advent calendar is available at Selfridges from 11 September

We are too excited about the full-sized goodies too – an Eyes to Mesmerise pot in shade Jean (a metallic oyster champagne pink cream shadow) and one of her incredible Matte Revolution lipsticks in the much-loved Pillow Talk shade.

The best-selling, award-winning dreamy nude-pink matte lipstick gives your lips a naturally fuller, wider, perfect pout. And if that’s not enough, there’s even an ultra-festive, Hollywood Lips lipstick in Screen Siren, the ultimate Santa red. The matte liquid formula is a truly show stopping shade that will make a starlet statement.

Charlotte's Beauty Universe will retail at £150 from Selfridges from 11 September.

