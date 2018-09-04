Meghan Markle's makeup artist uses this £10 balm as a highlighter

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Want Meghan Markle's fresh-faced glow? Well, the Duchess of Sussex's makeup artist and BFF Daniel Martin, who perfected her iconic royal wedding look, has made no secret of the surprising drugstore skincare product he loves to use as a highlighter – and it will cost you just around £10 ($10). Yes, really!

Speaking to E! Online, the MUA revealed that, "A lot of my highlighting is done with skincare." And when it comes to creating the glowing skin that Meghan has that we are all lusting after, he explained that he often uses Eucerin's Aquaphor.

Eucerin Aquaphor balm, £10 ($9.58), Amazon

The multipurpose balm is great for nourishing and protecting dry and cracked skin. It doesn't just condition, but heals and repairs your skin at the same time.

Duchess Meghan looked radiant on her wedding day

Daniel said uses the balm as a highlighter, explaining: "When you think about it, using skincare in lieu of makeup makes sense. For one, you're adding hydration to the skin, rather than potentially clogging your pores.

"And, glowing skin is simply the appearance of very healthy and moisturized skin. Aquaphor will give you that same texture, especially in a photo when applied on the high points of the face."

A lot was said about Prince Harry's wife's makeup on her wedding day.

Fans remarked how natural she looked – shunning heavy products and letting her stunning skin and freckles shine through. Daniel used Dior products to highlight her features - by subtly defining her eyes with a slightly longer lash than normal, and a pretty nude lip.

Speaking to Glamour about her bridal beauty, Daniel said: "She's very much about keeping her skin as real and natural as possible," he said. Adding that it was important to keep it classic he remarked: "On your wedding day you want to look back at your photos and think about how great you felt in your dress and not be distracted by how trendy your makeup was in 2018. I focused on bringing out her best self and elevating it to a level, that you're not necessarily able to achieve yourself."

