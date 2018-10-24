Boots launches Harry Potter makeup line to make you Yule Ball ready *Hums Hedwig’s Theme while applying eyeshadow*

We don’t learn much about beauty products in the Harry Potter universe - apart from Hermione using Sleekeazy Hair Potion to smooth her hair at the Yule Ball (after all, her date was an international Quidditch player), there appears to be no mention of lipsticks and contouring in all seven books. And bearing in mind they’re set in the 90s, it’s a bit of a shame that we never saw Ginny Weasley rock a frosted blue eyeshadow, but we’ll forgive JK for this one. However, if you’re a Potterhead beauty junkie, you’ll be delighted to hear that you can pick up some very magical cosmetics on the high street very soon, and you won’t even need to empty your Gringotts vault for the entire collection.

Check out the stunning rose gold brushes and Slytherin eyeshadow palette

Boots is launching a brand new Harry Potter range just in time for Christmas, complete with 'swish and flick' brushes, galactic lipsticks, and eyeshadow palettes dedicated to each of the four Hogwarts houses (think The Sorting Hat, 2018 edition). And don’t worry about tracking down Hogsmeade - the entire collection will be available in store, so you can pop out for some goodies in your lunch break.

These eye masks will ensure you get a good night's sleep before you attempt to save the wizarding world

We love the Golden Snitch bath fizzer (perfect for a long relaxing soak after Quidditch practise), the Luna Lovegood eye mask (because you want to keep those pesky wrackspurts at bay), and the rose gold brushes to give you Bellatrix Lestrange-worthy contour (as long as that’s the only inspiration you’re taking from the notorious Death Eater). And, of course, the adorable character lip balms are ideal to keep your lips soft, just in case your crush corners you after a Dumbledore’s Army meeting and cries about Cedric Diggory under the mistletoe.

Pucker up with these magical lippies

MORE: A Harry Potter-themed afternoon tea is FINALLY coming to London

The entire collection launches online on 27th October, and in store from 29th October, with prices starting from £6. So you can definitely stock up before all those Christmas parties in The Three Broomsticks, or keep them as stocking fillers for your Muggle friends. Now, just need to find some dress robes...

Loading the player...

WATCH: Emma Watson, the It Girl