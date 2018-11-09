Meghan Markle’s favourite makeup artist worked her magic on the Victoria’s Secret models - here are all the products she used! She's going to want all of them!

You must have been hiding under a rock if you missed the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show on Thursday evening. Held in New York, the show took over Instagram, with the world’s top models pouting for the cameras as they prepared to strut their stuff on the runway. We had one model crying, we had Rita Ora hitting the high notes and we had loved up boyfriends swooning on the sidelines. But there’s one thing everyone likes to know - how do the Victoria’s Secret models get their glow? And, ooh, what lipgloss are they wearing?

Thankfully, the woman responsible for this year’s beauty look has the royal seal of approval. That’s right - one of the Duchess of Sussex’s favourite makeup artists, Charlotte Tilbury, worked her magic on the likes of Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner and new angel Winnie Harlow.

Charlotte Tilbury posing with Victoria's Secret model Stella Maxwell

It’s no secret Meghan is a fan of Charlotte’s work - and one of her favourite lipsticks is in fact Charlotte’s Very Victoria shade. We imagine Meghan might have a few new must-have products on her Christmas wish list because Charlotte announced a surprise return of TWO superstar products for eyes after being backstage at Victoria's Secret. If you missed out on the Bigger Brighter Eyes eye palette in Exagger-Eyes and the heavenly, eye-gilding Eyes to Mesmerise in Rose Gold, you're in luck - they're back! But be warned - it's only for a limited run.

The finished makeup look - stunning, right?

Talking about her inspiration for the show, the famous makeup artist said: “One of my inspirations for the look was inspired by the healthy, happy, naturally flawless beauty look of Gisele – she embodies that signature fresh, glowing ANGEL gorgeousness! I also wanted the makeup channel that Victoria’s Secret feeling! Victoria’s Secret is all about pure fun, joy and abandon! It is a world of confidence, glamour, sexiness, power and magic that we all sail off to for the night!”

So, what did she use on the 60 models during the show? Well, for the base it was all about dreamy angel skin!

Charlotte prepped the Angel’s skin with her Magic Skincare Trio for a healthy, lit-from-within glowing angel complexion. Then she used her secret to supermodel skin, Instant Magic Dry Sheet Facial Mask, for a bright radiant looking complexion. Charlotte then applied her award-winning Charlotte’s Magic Cream - an instant turnaround cream for the complexion that floods the skin with moisture and provides the most beautiful, base for makeup. Next, Charlotte gently tapped her Magic Eye Rescue to revitalise the eye area and applied the ultimate glow primer, Wonderglow to the model’s skin.

Foundation wise, she buffed on her Light Wonder Foundation for a natural skin but better effect. Charlotte used a shade which was slightly warmer than their natural skin tone to give them a healthy glow. If any of the models needed some extra coverage, she applied her best-selling Magic Away Concealer to conceal any redness or blemishes.

Barbara Palvin looking gorgeous backstage

For the next step, Charlotte applied her Hollywood Flawless Filter. With the versatility of a primer, the mega-watt glow of a highlighter, and the perfecting properties of your favourite digital filter it soft-focuses and instantly illuminates the Angel’s complexions.

Charlotte wanted every Angel to have a natural contour and ethereal glow under the lights of the runway. She used her Filmstar Bronze & Glow palette to sculpt the appearance of the face and carve out killer cheekbones, add warmth to the complexion with the most natural bronze tones and give a celestial candlelight glow to the skin.

The glow was then amplified using Charlotte’s ‘Diva Light’ Beauty Light Wand. The rose-gold highlighter gives a soft-focused glow to the cheekbones and it plays with the light beautifully.

Leomie Anderson with Duckie Thott ready for their catwalk moment

To finish the complexion, Charlotte dusted her Airbrush Flawless Finish powder onto the T-area, soft focusing and blurring away any lines and imperfections and creating a soft micro-fine cashmere veil to the complexion.

Now on to brows! To reveal the shape of the brows, Charlotte brushed them up using her magical Brow Lift tool and then used the soft pencil to fill in any gaps using upward strokes. Charlotte used Victoria’s Secret Brow or Never Clear Eyebrow Gel to fix the perfect supermodel brows.

We all know the models like to give the camera some love with their come-hither eyes, so Charlotte curled the eyelashes for definition using her Life-Changing Lashes curler

Josephine Skriver showing off her exceptional lashes

Excitingly, Charlotte decided to bring back her sell-out sensation Exagger-Eyes Luxury Palette. Part of Charlotte’s Beauty Filters collection, the palette makes the eyes appear bigger and brighter just like an Instagram filter.

To enhance the Angel eye look, Charlotte used a second best-selling favourite Eyes to Mesmerise in Rose Gold. Using a smudger brush, Charlotte applied the metallic rose gold shade underneath the lower lash line to make the eyes naturally pop.

Of course it would only be right to add a flick - or as Charlotte likes to call it, an ‘Angel wing’. To do so, she used her chocolatey powder pencil eyeliner in The Sofia.

To complete the Supermodel eye filter look, Charlotte used Victoria’s Secret Major Lash to give a dreamy Angel flutter in seconds!

We all know the VS models have beautiful kissable lips - some thanks to good genes, and some thanks to lip fillers - but Charlotte wanted the models to have natural-looking, pillowy soft supermodel lips.

Charlotte started by re-shaping the lips with her iconic Lip Cheat lip liner in Pillow Talk. The best-selling lip liner loved by celebrities, supermodels, and influencers all over the world mimics the natural shade of your lips and gives you the most pillowy pout.

She then applied Victoria’s Secret Velvet Matte Cream in Showstopper, a luscious Pillow-y pink matte that makes the lips look instantly fuller and wider.

Charlotte applied Collagen lip bath for a natural dewy veil of gloss on top of the Velvet Matte Cream.

To get that VS model bronze, it’s very easy. Charlotte applied a combination of blush and bronze Beachsticks in Las Salinas and Ibiza. The soft, dreamy makeup sticks blend with the complexion for a natural looking sun-kissed blush effect.

Jasmine Tookes getting Charlotte-ified

Phew! Are you exhausted? We certainly are! After all that, it was the finishing touches. Charlotte applied her glossy Supermodel Body. This product created glossy-skinned perfection in minutes. Applied down the centre of the limbs using the cooling roll applicator, it makes the skin look and feel firmer, toned and supple, so every model could stride down the famous runway with the confidence of an Angel.

ALL the products used to get the Victoria's Secret look for 2018

We imagine Meghan will be stocking up on all the above.

