Princess Eugenie's floral print dress has us dreaming of spring The royal looks blooming lovely...

Princess Eugenie shared a lovely tribute to an event she attended with her mother Sarah Ferguson. Eugenie, 28, is a big supporter of the Teenage Cancer Trust, so for World Cancer Day on Monday, the royal raised awareness for the charity by sharing a shot of her and her mum during a visit to the facility at Alder Hey. The royal was seen rocking a gorgeous navy coloured tea-style dress covered in a charming daisy print and featured a quirky flared sleeve. The fancy frock is the ideal number for a formal occasion like this one - smart and practical, yet super pretty.

We've found a lookalike version of Eugenie's dress - £69.99, Zara

We are still trying to track down exactly where the sister of Princess Beatrice got her blooming lovely dress from - but don't worry- we've found some fabulous high street alternatives that look very similar to keep you going in the meantime...

Floral prints always make their way on to the catwalks for spring, with Dolce & Gabbana, Gucci and Marc Jacobs in the front-running last season. The easiest way to make the trend work for you is to focus on one item - and make that your standout piece. So don't double up with matching shoes and a bag - as you may look like a walking bouquet of flowers! Subtlety - like Eugenie - is key.

£25, Monki @ ASOS

The Duchess of York also marked the momentous day on her own social media profile, and posted a lovely photo of herself and her two daughters, along with Teenage Cancer Trust founders Dr Adrian and Myrna Whiteson.

Writing next to the image, she shared: "On World Cancer Day, I am thinking of friends and family who have been affected by this terrible disease. I have been a proud supporter of @teenage_cancer and its founders Dr Adrian and Myrna Whiteson since 1990 and @teencanceramerica and now Beatrice and Eugenie are too. Together we can help more people beat cancer #worldcancerday #tct #teenagecancertrust#teencanceramerica."

