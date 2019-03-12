Beyoncé's adorable daughter Blue Ivy is already a budding makeup artist, apparently Cute!

It's hardly unsurprising, since she carries the genes of both Beyoncé and Jay Z, but Blue Ivy Carter is already showing plenty of artistic talent - though not of the musical variety. According to B's go-to makeup artist, Sir John, the little girl is already showing off some impressive eyeliner skills. When asked whose makeup techniques he admires the most, the L'Oréal Paris Make-up Ambassador told HELLO!: "Well, I have a client who has a seven-year-old daughter and she does an immaculate flowing eyeliner. She’s coming for my job."

We could totally see Blue Ivy as an ultra-cool MUA

We wouldn't be surprised if Blue became a beauty guru - she's already rocked some incredible looks over the years, turning up on the red carpet with her mum. And apparently, Beyoncé is pretty handy at doing her makeup too, so her daughter has most certainly learnt from the best. "She actually taught me how to apply a demi-lash," Sir John says of his famous client. "She takes a strip of lashes and cuts them down and applies the shorter lashes that are supposed to sit in the inner corner of the eye to the outer edge."

Blue Ivy has her own personal stylist and he goes by the name of Manuel Mendez

Loading the player...

The MUA even shared some of his favourite products to use on the star, including how he creates that golden, glowing body sheen Beyoncé is barely seen without. "To create a gleaming body finish, I mix up some Eucerin body lotion in a cup with L’Oréal Paris Glow Drops in Bellini," he says. Genius.

5 life lessons we learned from Blue Ivy

At the Wearable Art Gala in 2018

The Carters were memorably honoured at this year's BRIT awards, and though they couldn't make it to London, made sure to show their support to the Duchess of Sussex in their acceptance speech. And now, it's been revealed that the pair will also receive a well-deserved GLAAD Media Award for their work in promoting acceptance of LGBTQ people. "Beyoncé and Jay-Z are global icons and passionate defenders of human rights and acceptance for all people," GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis told Deadline. No doubt they'll teach Blue Ivy to do the same, whatever path she takes.

Read the full interview in the latest issue of HELLO!, out now.