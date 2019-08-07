Gwyneth Paltrow gets everyone talking about her appearance in new photo – find out why The actress looks incredible!

Whatever Gwyneth Paltrow's been doing, we want to know her secret – as the star looks so incredibly youthful! On Wednesday, the actress shared a photo of herself with her good friend Nick Brown to wish him a happy birthday, which she uploaded on Instagram. And while many of her followers were quick to wish Nick many happy returns, they couldn't help but comment on how young Gwyneth looked. "Were you 20 in this photo?" one wrote, while another told the star: "You look 12!" A third added: "I thought you were your daughter!" A fourth questioned: "How can you still look 16? No fair."

Gwyneth is renowned for her healthy lifestyle which no doubt has contributed to her youthful appearance. The Hollywood star founded Goop in 2008, which focuses on clean beauty, fashion and home products. On Goop's official website, it opens up about her daily skincare regime, and her secrets to looking youthful. It read: "GP doesn’t wear makeup most days. Instead, she focuses on skin care (so she'll need less makeup or none, depending on the day). Antioxidants are a big part of that effort—and she doesn't just apply them to her skin. Every morning, she drinks a big glass of GOOPGLOW antioxidant drink. 'I think it makes a serious difference in my skin all day,' she says. It's a power shot of vitamins for skin—just as you need a moisturiser, you need antioxidants.'"

The Hollywood star with her husband Brad Falchuk

The star has had a whirlwind year, having tied the knot with Glee producer Brad Falchuk in 2018 following four years of dating. The pair's relationship has gone from strength to strength since their wedding, and while they initially chose not to live with each other after saying 'I do', Gwyneth revealed this week that they are have changed their minds." Talking to InStyle magazine, she said: "Married life has been really good. We took a year to let everybody [in the family] take it in and let the dust settle. And now we’re moving in together this month." The star had previously revealed that Brad only stayed at her house on nights and weekends.

Gwyneth is also on good terms with her ex-husband Chris Martin, with whom she shares daughter Apple, 15, and son Moses, 12. The couple married in 2003 but "consciously uncoupled" in 2014. Their divorce was finalised two years later.

