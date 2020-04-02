An expert reveals how to do your nails at home The beauty tips we all need right now

The state of your nails may well be the last of your worries right now, but if you’re stuck in isolation and fancy passing the time by fixing your chipped nails, we’re here to help with some at-home manicure tips.

Let’s face it; we never manage to get our manicures looking quite like the experts. But influencer Chloe Joel inspires her thousands of followers with gorgeous nail art and tips regularly, so we can’t think of anyone better to give advice on doing your own nails. Here’s what she recommends...

How to do a regular manicure at home

Prep is key here, so give yourself plenty of time to really get it right. Here’s a step-by-step guide:

1. Soak nails in warm water to soften the cuticles before pushing back

2. Shape nails using a nail file

3. Paint nails with a base coat, this improves longevity and provides a smooth base for colour, I recommend Peacci 2-1 base

4. Paint 2 to 3 coats of your preferred nail colour

5. Finish with a top coat

6. Once dry, apply cuticle oil to keep nails hydrated

Base coat, £16, The Gel Bottle

Le Mini Macron manicure kit, £34.99, FeelUnique

Oil, £14.10, Lookfantastic

Mylee gel polish remover, £14.99, Amazon

How to remove old gel polish at home

Need to remove old gel nail polish? With no chance of making it to the salon, you’ll need to do it yourself, and as Chloe says: “Do not pick your gels off, this can cause major damage to the nail bed.”

1. Using a nail file, buff away the top layer of gel

2. Split a cotton pad into four pieces and soak the cotton pads in pure acetone

3. Place the cotton pad onto each nail and individually wrap in foil

4. Check after 5 minutes if the gel has bubbled, if not leave for slightly longer

5. Working on one nail at a time, remove the foil and cotton pad and scrape off the gel using a cuticle pusher, you can also use a spoon

6. Once majority of gel is removed, gentle buff over the nails with a foam buffer until smooth

7. Finish by applying cuticle oil

READ: How to give an at-home haircut

Applying gel at home

“As a qualified nail technician with 9 years’ experience, I would highly advise not to use an at home gel kit,” says Chloe. “Many people can have allergic reactions due to uncured gel left on the skin. Please leave gels to the professionals.”

And if you need any more tips? She suggests:

- Wear gloves when washing up or cleaning to avoid drying out your nails

-. Use cuticle oil twice a day to keep your nails hydrated - alternatives include almond oil, olive oil or lavender oil

Happy painting!

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.