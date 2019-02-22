Duchess Camilla chats beauty and manicures with a group of kids - and it's adorable Cuteness!

The Duchess of Cornwall has become something of an unlikely fashion and beauty icon in recent years, so we're not surprised she was happy to chat all things pampering with a group of young girls on Thursday. How sweet! During her visit to the Barnardo's Wellbeing Hub in Ilford, east London, Camilla met a number of children who were benefiting from the services at the centre, including some much-needed me-time at the manicure station. The Duchess watched as young carer Connie, nine, had her nails painted by Tomomi Malcolm, 16, who attended the centre as a young carer and is now a volunteer.

Getting gorgeous at the manicure table! Image: Getty

Camilla looked thrilled to arrive at the nail art table, where the girls were having fun with glitter and bold colours. "Oh my goodness, you're having different colour on your nails - you're going to be very, very beautiful by the end of the day," she was heard telling Connie. Aaaw.

Of course, the Duchess herself is more partial to a neutral nail colour - like the Queen and Duchesses of Cambridge and Sussex, she tends to stick to a sheer nude polish. One of her favourites is thought to be Essie's Marshmallow, unlike Her Majesty and Kate, who reportedly prefer the slightly pinker Ballet Slippers. Camilla's go-to manicurist Marina Sandoval - who the Duchess memorably recommended to Kate for her royal wedding day - sometimes does a chic French Manicure for her, too.

Camilla looked beautiful in blue for the visit

Camilla chose a chic blue skirt suit for her visit, which she accessorised with a pretty diamond and turquoise shamrock brooch which is thought to be from the Queen's collection - given to her as a wedding gift from the Dowager Duchess of Portland. How special! She also chose to wear her pretty pearl drop-earrings, which she often combines with the sparkling piece. We have to agree they look pretty stunning together, right?

