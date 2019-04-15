Strictly's Karen Clifton suffers beauty mishap ahead of important day Uh oh…

Strictly Come Dancing star Karen Clifton kicked off the show's professional tour rehearsals on Monday – but revealed to her Instagram followers that she'd suffered a bit of a beauty disaster! Posting on her Instagram Stories, she said to the camera: "Strictly pro rehearsals start this morning, really really excited to see everybody… but at some point I'm going to have to find time to fix my nail. This is not right!" She flashed her manicure in the video, showing that one of her extensions had completely broken short. Uh oh.

Karen showed followers her manicure mishap

It's been a busy few weeks for Karen, who has also been performing on the Strictly cruise and at Donahey's weekend breaks with new dance partner Gorka Marquez – so she also revealed her energy-boosting morning routine. "I'm definitely gonna need more coffee, and bagels, and more coffee," she said, adding to her list: "Painkillers, Berocca, Tiger Balm, foam rollers, foam ball… wish us luck today!"

We certainly hope Karen finds time in her schedule to visit her nail salon, too! The star often shares her beauty routines with her followers, be it backstage during the Strictly arena tours or in the hairdresser's chair getting her edgy buzzcut tended to.

In the salon chair

Karen has been sporting short hair for the past few months, and spoke to HELLO! about the inspiration behind the style. "It is almost like I am on a self-discovery path, and I find it quite refreshing, a kind of release that I am allowing myself to change and to be okay with it, and if people don’t like it that's fine with me," she said. Karen had been inspired by Emma Willis' hair – and added: "I loved it and knew that's what I wanted. What better time to do it, having finished Strictly."

