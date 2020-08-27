Jennifer Lopez supported by famous friends as she announces beauty line The Hustlers star is engaged to Alex Rodriguez

Is there anything Jennifer Lopez can't do? The Jenny from the Block hitmaker delighted everyone this week after confirming her long-awaited cosmetic line, JLo beauty, sharing the news on Instagram.

The Hustlers star shared a photo of herself sitting in the garden of her home in the Hamptons, wearing makeup from her new range. "Sunset glow… JLoBeauty coming soon," she captioned the image.

MORE: Marc Anthony shares glimpse inside his ranch - but he's not alone!

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez and her family have a dance party in the basement

Jennifer's famous friends were quick to react to the news, including her ex-husband Marc Anthony, Jennifer Aniston and Kris Jenner, who were among the first to like the post.

While Jennifer hasn't given any more details about her beauty line yet, a December 2019 filing for JLO BEAUTY with the U.S Patent and Trademark office has indicated what fans can expect.

READ: Jennifer Lopez's sisters make rare appearance in emotional family video

Jennifer Lopez is set to launch her own beauty line

The filing detailed that there would be products including beauty lotions, beauty bars, beauty gels, skin cleansers, skin creams, body and beauty care cosmetics and body beauty creams, to name but a few.

Jennifer is no stranger to the beauty industry and is set to launch her 25th perfume, Promise, in September.

The actress isn't the only member of her family with exciting projects on the go either. J-Lo's younger sister Lynda Lopez recently announced the release of her debut book, AOC, which hit the shelves earlier in the month.

MORE: Jennifer Lopez's sister Lynda shares sweet photo of twins Emme and Max bonding with their cousin

Jennifer was supported by famous friends including Kris Jenner

Lynda was supported by her famous sister, who shared details of the book with her 130million followers on Instagram.

Meanwhile, in September, Jennifer's daughter Emme, 12, is set to release her debut book, Lord Help Me, which will hit the shelves in September.

The New York native announced details of Emme's book back in May, revealing that it will be made up of the pre-teen's daily prayers.

J-Lo's ex-husband Marc Anthony also showed his support for her beauty line news

READ: Jennifer Lopez receives incredible birthday surprise from Hoda Kotb

Jennifer posted a series of pictures of her daughter on Instagram, along with a preview of the book cover, and wrote: "So proud of my lil coconut Emme, as she shares her own daily prayers in her first book LORD HELP ME!

"This book will offer families a way to embrace the peace and power of everyday faith. It’s not out until 9/29, but you can pre-order at the link in my bio."

Emme's book will be published by Random House, in both English and Spanish.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.