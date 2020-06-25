Amazing news! One of Meghan Markle's favourite beauty brands is now available at Boots The Duchess of Sussex has long been a fan of iconic makeup brand Laura Mercier, and you can order it online today

Hey makeup fans, we've got some good news – and this will be music to your ears especially if you're among the ranks of those of us who like to keep up with what Meghan Markle has in her essential beauty kit. Premium makeup brand Laura Mercier – one of the Duchess of Sussex’s favourites which includes everything from tinted moisturisers and foundation to lipsticks and blush – is now available at Boots!

Royal fans of course will remember that Meghan turns to the brand’s cult primer to get her Duchess glow, and she’s loved it since her pre-royal days. In 2016 she told Beauty Banter: "I don't wear foundation unless I'm filming, so this is what I put on every day after moisturiser to give my skin a dewy glow. It’s not sparkly, it's true to its name… Illuminating."

Meghan Markle has been a fan of Laura Mercier since her pre-royal days

Until now, Laura Mercier's range was exclusive to high-end department stores and niche boutiques, but now it's easily shoppable at Boots. We'll be stocking up for sure – this is a brand every girl needs in her makeup bag. See our top five picks – including Meghan's primer – below.

To celebrate the launch, the brand is also offering Boots virtual consultations from 27 to 29 June, with Boots beauty specialists offering tutorials and tips. These can be booked from Thursday 25 June onwards using this link.

Top 5 must-have Laura Mercier buys at Boots

Laura Mercier illuminating Pure Canvas Primer, £32, Boots

Laura Mercier tinted moisturiser, £35, Boots

Laura Mercier translucent loose setting powder, £32, Boots

Laura Mercier Rouge Essentiel lipstick, £26, Boots

Laura Mercier Blush Colour Infusion, £24, Boots

