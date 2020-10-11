Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reveal Archie's lockdown milestones The Duke and Duchess of Sussex took part in a new video chat

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared a rare upside to lockdown life with their son Archie on Sunday.

The royal couple joined activist Malala Yousafzai for a wide-ranging video chat in honour of International Day of the Girl.

Speaking to the Nobel Prize winner from their home in California, the down-to-earth royals revealed that the fact that they had spent so much time at home over the last few months meant that they had been able to see all of their son Archie's developmental milestones.

When Malala asked Prince Harry and his wife how they were spending their time in the pandemic, Harry replied: "On Zoom!"

Meghan laughed as she nodded in agreement, before mentioning their one-year-old son Archie.

"But outside of that, with our little one," she added, and her husband agreed, saying: "We were both there for his first steps, his first run, his first fall, his first everything."

Meghan then reflected: "And it's just fantastic because I think in so many ways, we are fortunate to be able to have this time to watch him grow and in the absence of COVID, we would be travelling and working more externally, and we'd miss a lot of those moments."

The former Suits actress went on: "So I think it's been a lot of really good family time."

Meghan and Harry are devoted parents

Harry and Meghan welcomed their little boy in May 2019 and have been doting parents ever since.

They relocated to America with Archie earlier this year, and recently bought a home in star-studded Santa Barbara.

The couple shared another sweet insight into their son's life in an interview with the Teenager Therapy podcast on Saturday.

Harry was heard saying: "I can make bird noises if you want," as their little boy stirred and Meghan revealed: "He loves birds… Archie loves birds!"

