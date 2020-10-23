Rochelle Humes revealed that her husband and son had dropped her off at the nail salon on Friday, hilariously writing on social media "Marv and Blake dropped me to the nail salon… not sure if it's an insult or a cute idea."

MORE: Rochelle Humes reveals newborn son's amazing welcome home sign

The mother-of-three enjoyed a pedicure followed by a manicure, and we are so in love with her gorgeous nails!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rochelle Humes reveals secret behind her sofa at new home

Before posting a photo of her nails post-mani, Rochelle shared a picture of her inspiration.

RELATED: Rochelle Humes' immaculate pantry will blow your mind

How beautiful are those nails?

RELATED: Rochelle Humes reveals difficult parenting dilemma with new baby

In the snap, a woman's fingertips could be seen sporting a perfect French manicure with an interesting twist – instead of each fingernail having a white tip, they had a second strip of white painting a centimetre or so beneath the first.

In her final image, Rochelle showed off the results of her appointment, revealing she now had near-identical nails!

The former singer certainly deserved a little TLC, earlier in the month she welcomed her third child, a son called Blake, and needless to say, she's heading up a hectic household at the moment!

On Wednesday, the 31-year-old opened up about one of the parenting dilemmas she's faced since welcoming Blake, revealing that it's caused bickering between her two daughters, Alaia-Mai, seven, and Valentina, three.

Rochelle's two daughters

When asked by a fan on Instagram: "How has Valle reacted to not being the baby anymore? Does she get jealous?" Rochelle responded: "If I'm honest, if anything, I'm more having the two girls arguing about who's going to pass me the baby wipes or who's going to push their brother in the buggy. That's what I'm up against."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.