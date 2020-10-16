Rochelle Humes reveals newborn son's amazing welcome home sign The famous mum took to Instagram

Rochelle Humes has shared a photo of the incredible welcome home sign that met her and her newborn son Blake when they returned from the hospital.

The enormous board almost reached the ceiling, and featured a sweet teddy bear sitting on a rocking horse alongside the words: "Welcome home baby Humes."

The top left of the sign was surrounded by pretty cream, grey and white balloons, and when she shared the snap Rochelle wrote across it: "We came home to this lovely surprise from our gorgeous cousins…"

Rochelle shared the photo on Instagram

Since little Blake's arrival on 9 October, the Humes have shared plenty of sweet snaps of their first son, much to fans' delight.

On Thursday, This Morning star Rochelle even proved that her son is shaping up to be quite the fashionista!

Revealing that Blake had been gifted the most incredible pair of shoes, the mother-of-three proudly showed off an amazing set of knitted trainers that her days-old baby had been sent – and the black red and white trainers were seriously trendy.

How sweet is little Blake?

Rochelle's husband Marvin Humes has also shared some adorable photos of little Blake this week, even posting the first ever picture of the little lad in his new home.

In the beautiful black and white image, Rochelle and their youngest daughter, three-year-old Valentina, could both be seen doting on Blake as he lay in his cradle.

Rochelle and Marvin welcomed little Blake on Friday 9 October, sharing the joyous news on Instagram.

"Blake Hampton Humes. On Friday morning at 8.44am our boy arrived to flip the switch on 2020. I didn't think I'd ever fall in love with another man but this guy has stolen my whole heart and we've been in a love bubble ever since..." Rochelle wrote.

Marvin echoed his wife's sentiment, writing: "My son! My son!!! Feels so weird but amazing saying that. Blake Hampton Humes was born on Friday weighing 8 pounds 2 ounces. Rochelle is a superwoman..family complete."

