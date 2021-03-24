7 adorable Easter manicure ideas you'll fall in love with

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Easter's officially around the corner! And while most of us won't be celebrating with our families like we normally would, there's still plenty of ways you can get into the spirit this year.

If you're a beauty lover, why not get creative with a fun Easter manicure? From simple designs to full-blown nail art, there's nothing like looking down at your hands to see a gorgeous pop of pastel.

This year, nail art is all the rage again, but with a subtle twist - think negative space designs and glossy finishes. Scroll down to see some DIY ideas from some of our favourite UK nail artists...

Spring daisy nails

Created by @thebeautyroombysarah

These adorable daisy nails were created using a matte base with placed green glitter, with the white and yellow flowers painted on top.

Essie Matte About You topcoat, £8.99, LookFantastic

Speckled Easter egg nails

Created by @nailsbydanniimoore

Simple but effective, you can mimic the look of Cadbury's Mini Eggs with a few simple tools - and it always looks adorable.

Start with a pastel shade (or try stripes like Dannii), and then you can use a small nail art brush to make the speckles - it doesn't have to be too perfect! Finish with a matte topcoat for that frosted look.

Nail art brushes, £6.99, Amazon

Easter bunny nails

Created by @jen.the.nail.lady

How cute are these? You'll need a very steady hand and a fine brush to give these a whirl, or perhaps you'll leave it to the professionals! But either way, we love the creamy colour story of these painted tips.

Nailberry 'Mystere' nail polish, £15, Feel Unique

Spring floral nails

Created by @beautyspace_charlotte

We love these simple-yet-effective designs, which can be achieved using a tiny dotting tool. Mix up your colours depending on your mood - for more of an Easter-themed look, stick to your pastels.

You can also use a tooth pick or even the end of a hair pin, and use a pale pink shade as your base.

Diorlisse Abricot in Snow Pink, £22, Dior

The updated French manicure

Created by @thenailloungeipswich

Add a spring twist to your mani by lining the tips of your nails in a creamy pastel shade - and for a modern look, keep that line super fine. Try using a tiny detail brush.

Essie 'Lilacism' nail polish, £7.99, ASOS

Gradient shades

Created by @charsgelnails_

We love these fun yellow tones for an Easter take on the gradient trend - simply pick five complementing shades and paint each finger.

Barry M Gelly nail polish in Lemon Sorbet, £3.99, ASOS

Pastel dots

Created by @sophies_nails20

Create a fun waterfall of colour at your tips with lots of different coloured spots, and finish with a super glossy topcoat.

Dior Gel Top Coat, £22, Feel Unique

